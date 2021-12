Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina's primary elections may be delayed, but Democrats appear to have made their choice for the U.S. Senate seat up in next year's elections. , D-Mecklenburg, ended his campaign this week and endorsed former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. Beasley still must defeat some other candidates to secure the nomination, but Jackson was seen as her main challenger. He said in a video announcing his decision that Democrats could best win the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr by uniting behind Beasley, who would be the first Black woman to run for U.S. Senate in a general election in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO