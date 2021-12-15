ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘The Voice’ crowns Season 21 winners

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 6 days ago

“The Voice” doesn’t have just one new champ; it has three. Sibling trio Girl Named Tom, of Team Kelly Clarkson, won NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night, besting steep competition and becoming the first group to...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 net worth may come as a shock to fans. While she no longer has the pop career she once had, she’s still making money to this day. Kelly is best known as the winner of Season 1 of American Idol. However, she’s been able to secure her own bag thanks to her successful television career.
MUSIC
TVLine

The Voice: Well, Duh — Obviously, Season 21's Winner Is Going to Be…

Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save during Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show. At least she did, in fact, win the Instant Save. Could the powerhouse win the whole shebang, though? Deserving as she is, it’s doubtful. Just ask Rose Short (Season 17), Kennedy Holmes (Season 15), Kyla Jade (Season 14)… Need I go...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Pen Emotional Letter To Fans After Season 21 Finale

After their big win, Girl Named Tom thank their fans for their support in a sweet letter. The trio just made “The Voice” history. The results are in, and Girl Named Tom is your Season 21 winner of “The Voice.” I myself am really excited about this news, especially after watching each of their performances this season. They are the very first trio (and siblings, for that matter) to win the singing competition. This also gives Kelly Clarkson her fourth win as their coach.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
EW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice crowns season 21's champ in jam-packed finale

It's time for The Voice to crown another winner! The long-running singing competition's twenty-first season will end with a jam-packed episode of musical performances. With new superstar coach Ariana Grande's singers out of the running, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are still in it. Will Team Blake's Paris Winningham or Wendy Moten be named the champ? Do you think Girl Named Tom or Hailey Mia from Team Kelly will take the top prize? Or will Team Legend's Jershika Maple take home the title? We're about to find out. Along with a winner being declared, get ready for performances from Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, and Keke Palmer! —Alamin Yohannes.
TV SHOWS
laconiadailysun.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Crowns First-Ever Professors Tournament Winner

The Jeopardy! Professors Tournament has crowned its inaugural winner! Sam Buttrey, an Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, took home the grand prize of $100,000 and the title of the debut tournament’s champion. Placing second in the competition, which aired Friday, December...
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Marshmello
Person
John Legend
KTVZ

Nick Cannon prays for strength after the death of his baby boy

Nick Cannon is opening up more about grieving his late son, Zen. The television host and actor appeared on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday to discuss Zen’s tragic death. The infant, who was just 5 months old, died earlier this month from a brain tumor. “You...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Season 18 Finale & ‘ATFR’ Not Airing As Scheduled?!

Bachelorette Season 18 finale and After the Final Rose not airing as scheduled?! Keep reading for all the details on the possible schedule shake-up. Michelle Young’s journey to love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette is close to the end. During the season finale, she will hand out her final rose to either Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya. She’s hopeful that the final man standing will drop to his knees to propose.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy