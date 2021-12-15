‘The Voice’ crowns Season 21 winners

It's time for The Voice to crown another winner! The long-running singing competition's twenty-first season will end with a jam-packed episode of musical performances. With new superstar coach Ariana Grande's singers out of the running, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are still in it. Will Team Blake's Paris Winningham or Wendy Moten be named the champ? Do you think Girl Named Tom or Hailey Mia from Team Kelly will take the top prize? Or will Team Legend's Jershika Maple take home the title? We're about to find out. Along with a winner being declared, get ready for performances from Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, and Keke Palmer! —Alamin Yohannes.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO