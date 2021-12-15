ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCTV Script 10/12/21

CNBC
 6 days ago

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 10, 2021, Friday. Murata Manufacturing Co. bought the battery business from Sony in 2017 and has been running losses from this unit ever since. The company hoped to reverse this trend in the current fiscal year thanks...

www.cnbc.com

Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
rigzone.com

Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050, according to one scenario published in a recent Lukoil report. World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050. That’s according to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, which considered three scenarios for the global energy sector – Evolution, Equilibrium and Transformation.
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures sink on omicron concerns after rough week. U.S. stock futures dropped more than 1% on Monday, heading into a holiday-shortened week filled with concern about how quickly the omicron Covid variant is spreading around the world. Dow futures fell more than 400 points after the 30-stock average dropped nearly 1.5% on Friday and sank almost 1.7% for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% on Friday and nearly 2% for the week. The Nasdaq dipped 0.07% on Friday and sank roughly 3% for the week. Despite the recent weakness, all three benchmarks were still way up for the year, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising more than 15.5%, 23% and 17.7%, respectively, in 2021, as of Friday's close.
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
The Guardian

How Shein beat Amazon at its own game – and reinvented fast fashion

Last year, Julia King, a 20-year-old art student and influencer from Texas, noticed that a particular kind of sweater vest was taking over the internet. Celebrities including Bella Hadid had been photographed wearing shrunken, argyle-patterned styles, channelling classic 1990s movies like Clueless during a wave of millennium-era nostalgia. Soon, King found the perfect example in a secondhand shop: a child-sized pink-and-red knitted vest that fit tightly and cropped on an adult. Using herself as a model, King paired it with jeans and a Dior bag, snapped a picture, and listed it for $22 on Depop, an eBay-like resellers’ app favoured by gen Z.
