CCTV Script 10/12/21

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures sink on omicron concerns after rough week. U.S. stock futures dropped more than 1% on Monday, heading into a holiday-shortened week filled with concern about how quickly the omicron Covid variant is spreading around the world. Dow futures fell more than 400 points after the 30-stock average dropped nearly 1.5% on Friday and sank almost 1.7% for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% on Friday and nearly 2% for the week. The Nasdaq dipped 0.07% on Friday and sank roughly 3% for the week. Despite the recent weakness, all three benchmarks were still way up for the year, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising more than 15.5%, 23% and 17.7%, respectively, in 2021, as of Friday's close.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO