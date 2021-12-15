ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dozens trapped in Hong Kong shopping centre fire -SCMP

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Dozens of people are trapped...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

abc7ny.com

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

HONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and forcing many people inside to flee to higher floors, where they awaited rescue, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Fire Traps Hundreds on Top of Hong Kong’s World Trade Center Skyscraper

Hundreds of terrified Hong Kong residents were left stranded on top of a skyscraper Wednesday after a fire ripped through scaffolding surrounding the building. According to the South China Morning Post, the fire took hold of the 38-story World Trade Center during the lunchtime rush, forcing hundreds of people to race up to the roof in hope of being rescued. Over 1,200 people were evacuated and 13 people were injured. No fatalities have been reported. According to BBC News, the fire broke out in a machine room and jumped to the scaffolding around the building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

HONG KONG (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday rescued hundreds of people who fled to the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper and became trapped there after a major fire broke out. Hours later, the fire service said the blaze was extinguished. In addition to those on the roof, dozens...
ACCIDENTS
94.3 Jack FM

The Independent

94.3 Jack FM

