Please Enable JavaScript

The first trailer for the upcoming British prison-set movie A Violent Man has been released online courtesy of Vertigo Releasing, who have secured the film for distribution in the UK and Ireland on 4th February 2022. Craig Fairbrass leads the cast of the film from Ross McCall (White Collar, 24, Band of Brothers) who makes his feature directing debut, helming from his own script.

