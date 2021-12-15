ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Holiday Artist Open Studio Event

traveliowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday season, enjoy a different kind of event. On December 16th from 5 to 8 p.m., take...

www.traveliowa.com

Lincoln Journal Star

Noyes 3rd Friday event to highlight 8 artists

A Third Friday event will feature eight artists with diverse media and styles Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display in the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until the end of December. Guests are asked to wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.
VISUAL ART
FOX 28 Spokane

Studio space available for local artists at The Hive

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re a local artist in need of free studio space, you’d best make like a bee and get busy! The Hive is now accepting applications for its next round of resident artists. For those who may not yet be aware, The Hive is...
SPOKANE, WA
tsnews.com

Dance studio opens in Conway Springs

CONWAY SPRINGS – Residents of Conway Springs no longer have to travel outside of their community to get dance lessons for their children.DANCE! Studio by Sara Rieth at 711 W. Parallel hosted a grand opening on Dec. 2. It offers a variety of dance classes for children. Rieth also offers classes for adults and teens including yoga and barre workout classes and a Mommy and Me class."When I accepted the job as the dance coach for Conway Springs High School, I th...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
navarrocountygazette.com

Last Open Studios of 2021 for Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency on Dec. 11

The last open studio for the the Corsicana’s Artist and Writer Residency takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 11, located at 100 W. Third Avenue. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can engage the visual and written work by fall residents showcased at 100 West. Visit the recently installed exhibition Staged Presence at Anteroom across the street, and continue your holiday shopping at Storefront during downtown’s Mimosas at the Market.
CORSICANA, TX
creativeloafing.com

Mutiny Artwrx Open Studios

Mutiny Artwrx is a warehouse of makers and artists every 3rd Thursday we open our doors to the public. Creators will be selling their works.
VISUAL ART
KTLO

Holiday community events continuing

One week out from Christmas, there are still a limited number of community events celebrating the holiday season. On Friday evening at 5, Norfork is set to celebrate the season with a parade. Line up is set for 4 on First Street. COTTER. The Cotter community kicked off the holiday...
NORFORK, AR
abc27.com

Holiday Events at the Crayola Experience

Red and green aren’t the only colors to enjoy this holiday season at the Crayola Experience in Easton you can enjoy a whole rainbow of family friendly activates perfect for the holidays. Create your own colorful ornament, meet a snowman, or visits Santa’s Workshop!
EASTON, PA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Chicago suburban holiday events

Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells ..... it is time to think about holiday fun! Here are a list of favorite truly not-to-be missed holiday events in the Chicago suburbs! This list should help you plan out the next few weeks so you can maximize your time! I also added Stroll on State in Rockford because it is worth the drive! We are going for our second time this year. Enjoy!
CHICAGO, IL
Morganton News Herald

New pottery studio to celebrate grand opening Saturday

A local potter will celebrate the grand opening of her first studio Saturday. Noble Hound Pottery, located at 901 S. Sterling Street in Morganton, will be open from around 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its grand opening, said owner Danielle Vitrone. She’s been working with clay since...
MORGANTON, NC
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New studio Pryme Yoga to open in McKinney in 2022

Pryme Yoga, a boutique yoga and primal movement studio, is set to open in early January at 7701 Stacy Road, McKinney. Pryme Yoga will provide yoga-inspired experiences that also employ sound healing, visualization, essential oils, infrared sauna therapy and crystal healing, according to the website. Classes will be offered to people at all ability levels, and will highlight different styles and traditions of yoga. Styles of yoga that will be taught include vinyasa and yin, as well as sculpt and fusion, the website states. www.prymeyoga.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Hypebae

Studio Proba NFT Series Raises Money for Underserved Students and Artists

After its winning sculpture installation Tomorrow Land debuted at this year’s Art Basel Miami, Studio Proba has partnered with curators Anava Projects to create and sell two NFTs to support ProjectART, an organization dedicated to supporting and enriching the lives of underserved artists and K-12 students. Inspired by the...
CHARITIES
48hills.org

In the studio, under the waves with Berkeley artist Dobee Snowber

The dreamy works of artist Dobee Snowber focus on water and breath, structure and entropy, home and transitions. She makes work that illustrates the moment before, and the one right after, and the one in between the two of those. Proof of such ethereal documentation can currently be found at SHOH Gallery’s “Small Pleasures” exhibition (showing through December 24) and “Water Stories,” an online show with Santa Fe gallery Jen Tough‘s Artist Alliance.
BERKELEY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Holidays Return to Universal Studios Hollywood

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theme parks worldwide last year, California’s parks were among the last to reopen. Last year there was no Christmas at the theme parks, just one of the many things 2020 couldn’t offer in LA. The 14-month shutdown ended this spring and guests were welcomed back to the parks for some slightly altered experiences; however, many people were just grateful to be back. Now with the arrival of the holiday season, many families are eyeing a trip to a theme park to see the holiday decorations, try some holiday food and relive some favorite family traditions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smithtownny.gov

Celebrate St. James - Artists Celebrate the Holidays Opening Reception

An inspiring display of winter and holiday images, accompanied by a holiday musical interlude. Refreshments will be served. 50/50 Raffle and Door Prize. Funds raised will go to help transform the historic Calderone Theater into the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center.
FESTIVAL
creativeboom.com

Studio Bua has transformed a rural barn into the most idyllic artist's studio

Operating out of London and Oslo, Studio Bua specialises in realising "ambitious and concept-driven projects", and the barn renovation at Hlöðuberg is its latest impressive construction. Embodying the studio's belief that it is our "immediate surroundings that inform not just who we are, but how best we can live," this former farmhouse is specially designed to be cohesive with its environment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
traveliowa.com

2nd Annual Christmas Open House

Join us as we celebrate the holiday season with Victorian culture. Enjoy the Victorian Holiday décor with holiday music while sipping on hot cocoa or apple cider. The open house is Saturday, December 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $10.00 for adults over 18 and $5.00 for children 18 and under.
beltonjournal.com

Mariegold Studio hosts Christmas cookie decorating event

The parking lot at Mariegold Studio on North Wall Street in Belton was flooded on Friday, December 3 due to the guests arriving for Christmas cookie decorating workshop. Kennedy Miller, owner of the Mariegold small event venue, opened the doors for a cookie decorating class from 6-8 in evening, calling it a “Girl’s Night Out.”
BELTON, TX
Ellsworth American

Holiday shopping event in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport United Methodist Church, located at 3 River Road, will be hosting “Christmas is for Parents Too!” on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m.-noon and Sunday, Dec. 12, from noon-2 p.m. This is an opportunity for struggling and low-income families to bring their children to the church to...
BUCKSPORT, ME

