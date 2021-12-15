2021 Holiday Artist Open Studio Event

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theme parks worldwide last year, California’s parks were among the last to reopen. Last year there was no Christmas at the theme parks, just one of the many things 2020 couldn’t offer in LA. The 14-month shutdown ended this spring and guests were welcomed back to the parks for some slightly altered experiences; however, many people were just grateful to be back. Now with the arrival of the holiday season, many families are eyeing a trip to a theme park to see the holiday decorations, try some holiday food and relive some favorite family traditions.

