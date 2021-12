In a special meeting Monday night, the San Ramon City Council is set to consider recommendations from staff on appointees to two empty seats on the city's commissions. Staff are recommending that the council appoint Michel Masuda-Nash as the city's alternate commissioner to the Contra Costa County Library Commission for a term that runs through the end of June 2024. Masuda-Nash was the only applicant for this vacancy, according to the staff report prepared by Christina Franco, city clerk.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO