Public Safety

Can the ‘FBI’ Team Stop Vargas This Time? (RECAP)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 4, Episode 9 “Unfinished...

FanSided

What time is FBI: Most Wanted on tonight? (December 14)

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 airs at a special time tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 14. It’s also the fall finale. Here’s all you need to know. Our favorite TV shows are heading on breaks. FBI: Most Wanted gets one last episode in 2021, and this one sees the stakes high. Some of the team and their families are trapped inside a mall that has at least one shooter inside.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

FBI season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Antonio Vargas returns

Season 4 episode 9 is 100% one you’re going to want to catch live, and there are a number of reasons for that. Where do we begin? How about with a reminder that “Unfinished Business” is the final episode of 2021 for this show? What happens here will probably leave you wanting more, and that’s tough given that the next new episode isn’t slated until early January. It also just so happens to feature the return of David Zayas as Antonio Vargas, one of the most dangerous people the Bureau has ever come across. Even though he’s currently behind bars, that isn’t stopping him from finding a way to endanger lives on the outside. What in the world can they do to stop this?
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of FBI: International on tonight? (December 14)

After taking a couple of weeks off, FBI: International returned with a new episode last week. What’s going on with the schedule tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 14?. There is a bit of bad news for FBI: International fans tonight. There isn’t going to be a new episode of the series. That will be surprising for many considering there are new episodes of both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted tonight.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

FBI Review: Fire and Rain (Season 4 Episode 8)

On FBI Season 4 Episode 8, “Fire and Rain,” Scola steps dangerously close to crossing the line as Tiffany tries to help him through this latest conflict. Plus, Janel Moloney guest stars as Hannah and swiftly becomes one of the best guest stars the show has ever had.
TV SERIES
Person
David Zayas
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Fbi
Popculture

'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
NFL
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Spoilers
Public Safety
Popculture

Grammy Winner Sentenced After Stealing $1.3 Million

A Grammy award-winning musician will be serving an extended prison sentence. Irvin Mayfield, and his business partner Ronald Markham, will serve 18 months in federal prison. The pair pleaded guilty to a scheme in which they defrauded the New Orleans Public Library Foundation of $1.3 million. Per reporting from Nola.com, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey ordered the trumpeter (Mayfield) and the pianist (Markham) to repay over one million in restitution. Both will also have to volunteer to teach 500 hours to teach music students, as well as serve three years of supervised release. They both have until Jan. 5, 2022 to report to prison.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight With Girlfriend In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple’s fight ends with the boyfriend shot in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on the 900 block of Cliveden Street. Police say they learned of the shooting when the injured 25-year-old boyfriend was dropped off at the hospital.  The man was shot twice in the neck, police say. He’s now in critical condition. Police say they recovered the gun at the couple’s apartment and took the girlfriend into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Nicholas Sandmann reaches private settlement with NBC over $275M lawsuit after network made it look like he'd committed a 'hate crime' in face-off with Native American man

Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann revealed that he reached a settlement with NBC on Friday following the network's coverage of a controversial confrontation he had with a Native American man in 2019. 'At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother and son guilty over machete attack on boy

A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Drivers Shut Down Eisenhower Expressway To Perform Dangerous Stunts — Where Were Illinois State Police?

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like a scene from the “Fast and the Furious” movies, but it’s real – drivers were recently seen on video pulling dangerous stunts right on the Eisenhower Expressway. If you’re wondering how it was allowed to happen, so are we. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry went searching for answers Monday. Imagine hopping on the Ike, only to come to a complete stop – not because of rush hour, an accident, or an emergency – but because some people decided to shut the expressway down. On Monday night, a close look at the pavement still reveals some tire marks...
ILLINOIS STATE

