Can the ‘FBI’ Team Stop Vargas This Time? (RECAP)

Season 4 episode 9 is 100% one you’re going to want to catch live, and there are a number of reasons for that. Where do we begin? How about with a reminder that “Unfinished Business” is the final episode of 2021 for this show? What happens here will probably leave you wanting more, and that’s tough given that the next new episode isn’t slated until early January. It also just so happens to feature the return of David Zayas as Antonio Vargas, one of the most dangerous people the Bureau has ever come across. Even though he’s currently behind bars, that isn’t stopping him from finding a way to endanger lives on the outside. What in the world can they do to stop this?

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO