ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco school board approves budget that avoids state takeover

KTVU FOX 2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Unified School District approved a balanced0budget plan...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

White House shakeup: Biden to get new German Shepherd and cat as current dog gets rehomed

The first family is revamping its pet lineup, bringing in a new dog and cat while President Biden's current dog is set to be rehomed. The Bidens received a pure-bred German Shepherd Monday as a birthday gift from the president's brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, according to first lady Jill Biden's office. The dog, which was born on Sept. 1, will go by the name Commander.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy