Saint Nicholas, the real life inspiration for Santa Claus, was born around 280 AD in what is known today as Turkey. His parents died when Nicholas was very young, leaving him with a large inheritance. Rather than spend it all on himself, Nicholas used the money to help those less fortunate than himself. As an adult, he became a bishop and was known for his generosity and kindness, especially toward children and the poor.

