ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp0Vz_0dNBpdrM00
1 of 4

Stocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus.

The Fed said it would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation and will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, in line with ending them altogether in March.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.8% to 28,979.60 and the Kospi in South Korea picked up 0.2% to 2,996.04. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,657.85. India and Taiwan rose, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4% to 7,296.10.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 0.8% to 23,235.98.

Simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington are casting a shadow, analysts say, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region due to concerns about forced labor and other abuses.

Apart from that, the U.S. reportedly is considering sanctions that would prevent companies providing equipment to China’s biggest computer chips maker, SMIC.

The company’s Hong Kong traded shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday. They have declined nearly 22% in the past six months.

“Some concerns on potentially tougher sanctions from the U.S. have kept investors shunning, with China’s SMIC recently under U.S. scrutiny once again, and that may seem to cap gains for China tech sector today,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

While the U.S. is hastening its efforts to counter inflation, central banks in Europe are not expected to follow suit, analysts said.

“ECB doves are not set to budge,” Mizuho Bank said in a market report. “For one, while economic recovery endures, it remains fragile, threatened by the ‘omicron’ variant,” it said.

Germany is in the midst of its worst wave of infections so far. In Asia, South Korea has been struggling to beat back rising caseloads.

Major U.S. stock indexes rose after declining before the release of the Fed’s statement at 2 p.m. Eastern time. They gained momentum toward the end of the day. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to 4,709.85, nearly recouping all of its losses for the week and ending just below the record high it set last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 35,927.43 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 2.2% to 15,565.58. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 1.6%. Bond yields edged higher.

The U.S. central bank said its monthly bond purchases are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates as soon as the first half of next year.

The central bank’s policymakers had been expected to announce a faster pullback in their last meeting of the year.

Businesses have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs for months. It has been a key concern for investors as big companies pass those costs off to consumers, who have so far been absorbing higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer products.

Bond investors had a more measured reaction to the Fed announcement. Bond yields edged higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury rising to 1.46% from 1.44% late Tuesday.

Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending recovered from an early slide. The sector sank after the Commerce Department said s ales rose a modest 0.3% in November, but fell short of economists’ forecasts amid concerns that rising costs could crimp consumer spending.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. crude oil climbed 72 cents to $71.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 14 cents to $70.87 per barrel on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international basis for pricing, picked up 66 cents to $74.54 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 114.16 Japanese yen from 114.04 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1286 from $1.1292.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga and Stan Choe contributed.

Comments / 1

Related
kitco.com

Gold weaker amid rising U.S. bond yields, better risk appetite

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10.4% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
STOCKS
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields rise amid worsening omicron news

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday amid deepening concern around omicron lockdowns and a blow to President Joe Biden administration's spending bill that dented some U.S. economic growth forecasts. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 1.484% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

Asian shares bounced back Tuesday from a worldwide slump in financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Tokyo gained more than 2% and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.Much of the concern over the global outlook has been driven by the omicron variant of coronavirus. Cases have skyrocketed in Europe and in the U.S., where federal health officials announced it accounted for 73% of new infections last week, a nearly six-fold increase in only seven days.In Asia, cases of coronavirus have surged in Australia and...
STOCKS
Reuters

South Africa's stocks firm as risk appetite improves, rand weakens

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's stocks rebounded on Tuesday, as market appetite for risk assets improved after a selloff in global markets, though a surge in COVID-19 cases kept investors worried about the near-term economic outlook. Risk appetite took a blow on Monday as a rapid increase in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Economic Stimulus#Asian Stocks#South China#Fed#The Federal Reserve#S P#The Hang Seng#Smic#Ig#Ecb#Mizuho Bank#Omicron
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.08%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 2.08%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Global Economic Growth Drops Below 1% in Omicron-Led Slowdown

The pace of the global economic recovery dropped below 1% in the quarter ending in December, a sharp 50% decline from the previous quarter, as the fast-spreading omicron variant arrived, according to a news report by Bloomberg. The world economy grew 0.7% in the October to December quarter, with the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Country
Germany
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar recovers some overnight losses; euro extends gains

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recouped some overnight losses and the euro gained for a second day on Tuesday as risk sentiment recovered partially after a selloff in global markets. Major currencies held within well-worn trading ranges, however, as a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks gain as appetite for risk stages comeback

* Stock stage recovery after bruising day for Wall Street. LONDON/HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - World shares gained on Tuesday as investors weighed up the extent to which the Omicron coronavirus variant would hit economies around the world, with the dollar softening as appetite for riskier assets made a cautious return.
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Recover On Vaccines, U.S. Bill Revival; Dollar Slips

Tech sector rebound may suggest investors are not betting on the economy. Yields remain flat, not supporting risk-on posture. On Tuesday US futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, and European stocks rebounded from an extended selloff, as traders bet that the current range of COVID-19 vaccines—along with news on Tuesday from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) that "the US drugmaker could develop a booster shot to protect against the Omicron variant in a relatively short period"—will all help successfully manage the Omicron variant.
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar firm as risk-sensitive currencies advance

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday, recovering after a bout of profit-taking in the previous session, but its gains were held in check as improving risk sentiment boosted riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar and the British pound. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index...
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy