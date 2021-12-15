Look What I Can Do

Editor’s note: Oranges have long been associated with Christmas as placing an orange in the toe of a Christmas stocking was a common practice. Before and during the Depression, children would expect oranges and nuts in their stockings as opposed to the current day practice of candy or other little gifts. According to Smithsonian.com, the orange became part of Christmastime tradition in the 19th century, in concert with the rise of hanging stockings near the fire. Placing an orange in Christmas stockings may have had something to do with the legend of the three balls (or bags or bars or coins) of gold that Saint Nicholas, gave to three poor maidens to use as dowries. At any rate many children today still get the oranges. If you want a sports reference for the oranges during the holidays look no further than New Year’s Eve and the Orange Bowl. Our Travel/Food Editor takes a look at some holiday things that can be made with oranges.

