Everything that works and what doesn’t in the Netflix miniseries about the true story of the murderer Charles Sobhraj

Susan and Christopher Edwards kept to themselves. A quiet, odd-to-many couple, they spent all of their time together in their flat in London's East End, and all of their money on signed Hollywood and WWII memorabilia. Though Susan’s parents, William and Patricia Wycherley, disappeared one day in May of 1998 from their semi-detached home in Forest Town, Mansfield, none of the neighbors seemed to think twice when their daughter showed up and explained that they had moved to Ireland to enjoy some of that good, clean air in their old age. That changed 15 years later, when Christopher called his stepmother from France, asked for money, and confessed that the couple had buried Susan’s parents in their own backyard over a decade earlier. A new HBO limited series Landscapers starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis documents the shocking true story.
