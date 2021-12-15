Everything that works and what doesn’t in the Netflix miniseries about the true story of the murderer Charles Sobhraj

What happens when you put a legend like Wesley Snipes alongside Kevin Hart one of the highest-paid comedians/actors in Hollywood? You get a seven-episode thriller with great production and a strong plot with so many twists and turns. Netflix’s “True Story” strangely feels like a memoir, hence the title, as Kevin Hart plays Kid; a famous comedian at the height of his career. Kid is on a major tour promoting his new movie co-starring Liam Hemsworth that’s anticipated to rake in over a billion dollars. The first stop of the tour is Philadelphia Kid’s hometown and the very city that made him. Being back home brings back a lot of not-so-good memories for Kid before the fame and the riches. While in town, Kid reunites with his older brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes. The series does a great job at exploring the complicated dynamics of sibling rivalry. Kid’s relationship with his brother is difficult to say the least, but they have a sort of co-dependent relationship that has negatively impacted both of them over the years. Carlton is a screw up and Kid always has to save him from his self-inflicted problems. Ten minutes into their reunion, Carlton is already asking for $600,000 to pay off a debt he owes to some sketchy people. He’s also managed to run the restaurant that Kid helped him start right into the ground.

