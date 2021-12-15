On the Air

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

6:30 p.m., FS1 — NCAA men: Howard at Georgetown. 7 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA men: Central Florida at Temple. 7:30 p.m., ESPN — NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks. 8:30 p.m., FS1 — NCAA...

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
Reports: Hawks-Cavaliers game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

ATLANTA — Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers has been postponed, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via his sources on Twitter Sunday. Channel 2′s partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also confirmed the game has been postponed. The...
UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Announces Major Transfer

UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is heading out West to continue his college football career, he revealed on Thursday. Gabriel has committed to UCLA. The southpaw signal caller entered the transfer portal on November 27 and visited a recent Bruins bowl practice. “WESTWOOD! LET’S RIDE!” Gabriel tweeted this afternoon....
A Ticket Stub to Michael Jordan’s 1984 NBA Debut Nets a Record $264,000

It’s not just Michael Jordan‘s sneakers and trading cards that sell for jaw-dropping prices. You can now say the same thing for ticket stubs to his games, too. A ticket from His Airness’s NBA debut sold for $264,000 at an auction operated by Huggins & Scott Auctions early Friday morning, reports ESPN. The ticket is for the October 26, 1984 game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Bullets (now the Wizards) at Chicago Stadium, which the home team won 109 to 93. Despite the hype surrounding Jordan, it’s unlikely that many expected that game to be the start of what is widely...
No. 6 Louisville, No. 7 UConn women meet Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena

With all of the storylines so far this season for the UConn women's basketball team, including the costly injuries, senior Evina Westbrook said Friday she feels like it's February already. "It just feels super late and we're only in December," she said. "But I think that's also a positive side...
There are already $4.2 million reasons to like casing sports betting

The Day's Brian Hallenbeck explained it Friday here in AMUMO (America's Most Underrated Media Outlet.) Poor guy. Not only was his story about gambling revenues awash in mathematics, but also interspersed with "gross gaming revenue," "federal excise tax" and other concepts that make me wish I paid harder attention in school.
AP source: Hawks-Cavaliers postponed, as NBA numbers rise

Cleveland's game at Atlanta was postponed Sunday in response to rising coronavirus numbers and with the Cavaliers now dealing with an outbreak, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The Cavaliers had five players test positive Sunday, according to the person who spoke to the AP...
