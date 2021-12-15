Lake Wohlford now open seven days a week

Laurel Brasserie & Bar, a new neighborhood brasserie featuring classic European cuisine with a modern American approach, is now open in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City. Located adjacent to The Grand America Hotel entrance with a full-service bar, a value-driven menu and enchanting design and décor, guests can enjoy chef-driven dishes and techniques without the fuss. Evoking a socially vibrant atmosphere, this highly anticipated bar and restaurant concept is a place to visit any time of day. Whether for an early morning coffee and pastry at Bonne Vie or a dependable business lunch, Laurel Brasserie & Bar offers breakfast, Sunday brunch, lunch, Happy Hour, Late Night Happy Hour and dinner.
