Lake Wohlford now open seven days a week

OPENINGS: Gnarly Barley has opened in Ivanhoe Village in the space that's seen a revolving door of restaurants. (You know where I'm talking about, but in case you don't, it's at the corner of North Orange Avenue and Virginia Drive) ... Soupa Saiyan 3 will soft open this week in the old Taco Bus space at 11325 University Blvd. near UCF. Soupakase will offer multi-course omakases featuring seasonal fish for under $100 at the sushi bar ... Look for Dolce Restaurant and Dessert Bar to open in the old Eden's Fresh Kitchen space at 500 E. Central Blvd. in South Eola ... Bacán, Lake Nona Wave Hotel's signature restaurant, will offer a menu "influenced by the ingredients and techniques of Central and South American cuisine" when it opens at the end of the month ... Saffron Modern Persian Cuisine has joined the lineup of virtual restaurants at the Dollins Food Hall ... Neo Asian Kitchen, serving a bevy of Thai and Vietnamese dishes, has opened at 6756 Eagle Watch Drive ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO