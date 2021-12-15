ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wohlford now open seven days a week

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark hours: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Open seven days a week) Closed Christmas. Last Plant: 4,000 lbs. of Rainbow Trout the week of December 5-11. Next Plant: 1,500 lbs. of Rainbow Trout the week of December19 to 25. Water temperature: At surface 57.20 f., 7.81 D.O. @...

