Police Seek Suspects in Pair of Gunpoint Robberies in Culver City

CULVER CITY (CNS) - Police today were searching for two men who robbed two women at gunpoint in separate incidents in Culver City.

The first victim was approached by the suspects, who were in an SUV, about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Hayden Avenue and Higuera Street, near the Culver City Stairs, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The driver of the SUV demanded money from the victim while the second suspect, who was seated in the backseat, pointed a rifle at her, police said.

The victim gave the suspects her fanny pack, which contained her phone and wallet.

The second robbery occurred shortly after the first in the area of Eastham Drive and Stellar Drive, and the victim gave the suspects her phone, police said.

The suspects were described as men in their 20's, and their SUV was described as possibly being blue. No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CCPD Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.