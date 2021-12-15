ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Minecraft Now Has More Than 1 Trillion Views On YouTube

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft has been around for more than a decade now and it's still insanely popular. So just how "popular" is it? YouTube has announced Minecraft videos have now racked up a combined...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

realsport101.com

Is Minecraft better than Roblox?

Minecraft and Roblox are two of the biggest games in the world and this is for a good reason. They both have huge player bases, are bursting with creativity and are simplistic enough to get started without hassle. As well as this, they have surprising hidden depth to the way...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

YouTube Kid Star Like Nastya to Bump Up Facebook Video Output With Jellysmack

Like Nastya, the 7-year-old YouTube megastar, has inked a deal with internet video distribution company Jellysmack to expand her reach on Facebook. Jellysmack will optimize and syndicate Like Nastya’s content to reach new audiences on Facebook, where her official page currently has just 18,000 followers. The hugely popular Russian-American youngster joins Jellysmack’s roster of creator partners including PewDiePie, MrBeast and Patrick Starrr. Nastya Radzinskaya, better known online as Like Nastya, currently holds the top spot as the biggest individual kid creator on YouTube — recently topping 250 million total subscribers across 15 different channels under the Like Nastya umbrella brand. Nastya and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Box Office Flop Now Crushing It on Netflix

At this point in time, Sylvester Stallone is an action movie icon. Both as an actor and a writer/director, his influence is undeniable. However, not all his movies can be winners, at least, not initially. For whatever reason, a certain film that flopped commercially is absolutely crushing it on Netflix right now.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Minute's Kit And Krysta Say Goodbye In Their "Final Episode"

Although the show has now ended, according to the Twitter profiles of Kit and Krysta - both are still employed at Nintendo of America. If we hear anything else, we'll be sure to provide an update. Like many others, I watched several episodes but never regularly, which is perhaps why...
VIDEO GAMES

