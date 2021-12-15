Minecraft Now Has More Than 1 Trillion Views On YouTube

Like Nastya, the 7-year-old YouTube megastar, has inked a deal with internet video distribution company Jellysmack to expand her reach on Facebook.
Jellysmack will optimize and syndicate Like Nastya’s content to reach new audiences on Facebook, where her official page currently has just 18,000 followers. The hugely popular Russian-American youngster joins Jellysmack’s roster of creator partners including PewDiePie, MrBeast and Patrick Starrr.
Nastya Radzinskaya, better known online as Like Nastya, currently holds the top spot as the biggest individual kid creator on YouTube — recently topping 250 million total subscribers across 15 different channels under the Like Nastya umbrella brand. Nastya and...
