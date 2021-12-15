ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

'Kentucky United' telethon raises $3M for tornado victims

WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2hM1_0dNBnHHO00
Midwest Tornadoes Telethon FILE - Ohio State head coach Chris Holtman gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky’s athletic department has raised more than $3 million in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky. The total included $50,000 from Holtman, a Nicholasville, Ky., native. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky Athletics has raised more than $3 million in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Proceeds from the "Kentucky United for Tornado Relief" telethon will go to the American Red Cross. Donations had reached $3,031,241 with more coming in as the four-hour telethon concluded Tuesday night at Kentucky's Kroger Field football stadium. The total included $50,000 from Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtman, a Nicholasville, Kentucky, native.

The event, televised by WLEX-TV with assistance from JMI Sports and streamed on the station’s and Kentucky athletics’ Facebook pages, included Wildcats student athletes and area head coaches volunteering to handle phone calls. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart thanked everyone involved and said in a release that it shows “the special bond that exists throughout the people of the Commonwealth.”

Barnhart added, “When you raise more than $3 million in four hours through the hearts of wonderful people who care so deeply about those who are hurting, it’s really special.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Kentucky tornado: Security video shows moment storm hit bank

MAYFIELD, Ky. — First National Bank, which has its main office in Mayfield, Kentucky, shared video of a tornado sweeping through the building on Dec. 10. At least 92 people, 77 in Kentucky alone, were killed across multiple states by more than 40 tornadoes, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

Live updates: N.C. governor declines new pandemic mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s governor has issued his strongest public health warning yet heading into the Christmas holidays. Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that officials expect the omicron variant of the coronavirus to soon severely strain hospitals and lead to the highest daily case counts since the pandemic hit the state in March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 51 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 51 million on Monday, with more than 3.1 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Monday evening, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 51,084,403, and the nationwide death toll neared 808,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Those figures include more than 242,000 new cases and 1,474 additional deaths reported in past 24 hours.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Missionaries walked miles to escape kidnappers in Haiti

Officials are releasing more information on the escape of 12 missionaries who had been kidnapped in Haiti. Christian Aid Ministries said Monday that more than a dozen people escaped from their captors overnight and walked for miles with an infant and children, using the stars to navigate the terrain, The Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Nicholasville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
WOKV

Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona rises to No. 6

Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday. The Bears ended a four-week streak of turnover atop the poll by taking care...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOKV

Live updates: 'Hamilton', 'Aladdin' cancel shows over COVID

NEW YORK — “Hamilton” and “Aladdin,” two of Broadway’s biggest musicals, are shuttering their doors during the busy Christmas week after finding breakthrough COVID-19 cases in their companies. All matinee and evening performances of “Aladdin” from Tuesday through Friday were canceled. Performances are scheduled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

EXPLAINER: What is a derecho?

Multiple tornadoes and thunderstorms that struck the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 were the result of a rare event called a derecho, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. It was the first on record in December in the United States. WHAT IS A DERECHO?
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Brin, Tulsa take Myrtle Beach Bowl 30-17 over Old Dominion

CONWAY, S.C. — (AP) — Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis thinks his team needs a little adversity to get themselves going. That was certainly true at the Myrtle Beach Bowl where the Golden Hurricane endured Old Dominion's stunning start — a 100-yard return touchdown by LeMareon James on the opening kickoff — on the way to a 30-17 victory Monday to close the season with four straight victories.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy