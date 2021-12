In this Puzzle / Logic game you need to convert enough stones from the field to win the level. The amount of necessary stones will vary and there is an AI Opponent who will try to out-play you. You can only move in straight lines from stones that you already control. Stones that you move over, will fall into your control. Play combinations by bordering two sides of a neutral stone to obtain it. Border three sides of an opponent stone to gain control over it. The combinations will be crucial to win some levels, especially if you try to beat them with the least amount of moves. Furthermore some special Stones will add a twist in some levels by altering the direction of your moves. Later a second opponent will increase the difficulty. Think a few steps ahead and consider what the AI might do as well and always keep an open eye for possible combinations to get the most out of your turn. The levels in this puzzle game have a mixed difficulty, if you can't beat a Level just jump to the next one and come back later. It is a fun little logic game and the Levels usually only take a short time to play, it is perfect if you just have a few minutes to play. There is a Level for everyone to beat. Good Luck and have Fun.

