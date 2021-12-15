ELECTRO-MECHANICAL ASSEMBLER

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: View job description link above for full description and how to apply. To facilitate the president and CEO’s needs, Assembly for the Arts is seeking an experienced, strategic, and stellar business administration expert to serve as Business Manager. The Business Manager will report directly to the president and CEO. They will be instrumental in managing and working with the president and CEO to ensure the Organization functions efficiently, effectively, and reliably from an internal business affairs perspective, and that the organizational policies and procedures reflect current best practices. The Business Manager handles the day-to-day business affairs of the organization in three key areas: financial operations, human resources, and office management. They will work diligently to manage up, project, and be ahead of the president and CEO’s need to prepare and deliver budgets and financial reports, PowerPoint presentations, and required documents to be processed in a timely fashion for the three key areas of responsibility.

