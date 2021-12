With still over two weeks before the events were set to take place, organizers of the Palm Springs Film Awards Gala and BAFTA Tea Party canceled their events on Monday. The American Film Institute, meanwhile, postponed its annual AFI Awards luncheon to a later date. The cancelations, coupled with others over the last week, raise concerns about whether the pandemic surge will take down other events scheduled in the coming weeks. For months, the industry seemed to be marching toward a version of normal not seen since the start of the pandemic. But that’s changed in just the last week, as...

FESTIVAL ・ 7 HOURS AGO