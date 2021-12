A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Muscatine on Saturday, Dec. 11 for children ages 5 to 11. The clinic will be by appointment only. Please call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at 563-263-0122 to make an appointment at Trinity, 1609 Cedar St. Trinity Muscatine Public Health, United Way of Muscatine and Muscatine Community School District are working together to bring a clinic for children to get vaccinated. Expanding vaccine availability to local places of interest makes getting the vaccine easier for our community.

