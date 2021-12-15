Horoscope for Wednesday, 12/15/21 by Christopher Renstrom

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.

