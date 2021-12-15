ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China to resume imports of boneless Brazilian beef on Dec. 15 - customs

 6 days ago

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's customs will allow imports of boneless beef products...

dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
meatpoultry.com

European supermarkets plan to stop selling Brazilian beef linked to deforestation

SÃO PAULO – Six European retailers decided to stop selling Brazilian beef, including products that share ties with JBS SA, following a recent deforestation investigation. According to a report released by Mighty Earth and Reporter Brazil, Ahold Delhaize, Lidl Netherlands, Carrefour Belgium, Auchan France, Sainsbury’s UK and Princes Group committed to various changes in their beef policies.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

Canada reports atypical BSE case in cow, OIE says

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in an 8-1/2 year old beef cow in the province of Alberta, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. The carcass did not enter the human food or animal feed chains,...
PETS
Agriculture Online

WTO says goods trade fell in Q3, Omicron raises risks

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Monday that global merchandise trend fell by 0.8% in the third quarter, adding that the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant had raised the risk of missing the forecast 2021 growth rate. Trade volume slipped between July-September due to...
ECONOMY
#Beef Products#Beijing#Brazilian#Reuters
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-India halts futures trade in key farm commodities to fight inflation

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's market regulator ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities on Monday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a major producer of wheat and rice, struggles to tame food inflation. India's most dramatic move since allowing futures trade...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-WTO to review EU case against Russian measures on state enterprises

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a WTO official said. The European...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Petrobras to start testing renewable diesel with customers in January

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will start testing new renewable diesel based on co-processed edible oils with customers in January, while awaiting regulatory approval to sell it commercially, the company's refining director told Reuters. The tests are expected to take about six months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India on Monday allowed imports of refined palm oil until December 2022, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to bring down edible oil prices. The move could reduce India's crude palm oil (CPO) imports, with buyers shifting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Beijing, CN
Economy
Brazil
China
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. winter wheat futures rise on global demand, U.S. crop woes

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose on Monday on global demand and concerns about poor crop weather in America's Plains region, while concerns about unfavorable dryness in parts of South America helped lift U.S. soy futures, analysts said. Traders focused on weather conditions after crop observers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog, cattle futures sag as broad selling hits markets

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures slumped on Monday as traders reduced risk in the face of rising coronavirus cases, brokers said. Selling hit a range of markets including crude oil, which lost more than 3%, and U.S. stocks. "The risk-off trade is back today," said...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
AFP

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Monday condemned Hong's Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory. It imposed a national security law in the former British colony that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office.
POLITICS
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in October vs year earlier

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.9% compared with 49.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Monday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2021 Sep-2021 Oct-2020 Total Shipments 2,016,369 1,992,551 2,103,450 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 49.1% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's Nov soybean imports from U.S. surge from Oct as Ida effects clear

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's November soybean imports from the United States surged from October, customs data showed on Monday, as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 3.63 million tonnes of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

India's regulator restricts futures trading in some agri commodities

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Monday asked commodity exchanges not to launch futures contracts of soybean, crude palm oil, wheat, rice, chickpea, green gram, rapeseed and mustard for one year. For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would...
ECONOMY

