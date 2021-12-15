Invest in public services

During Monday’s meeting, the Jourdanton City Council took a moment to recognize Dorothy Manning who has been the librarian at the Jourdanton Public Library for over three decades and is now retiring. “She was instrumental in getting the current library and community center built and has been a driving force in the community for as long as we can remember. Thank you Dorothy for you many years of dedicated service and enjoy your retirement!” said Jourdanton Police Chief Eric Kaiser. Pictured, from left, are Jourdanton City Manager Lamar Schulz, Councilman Chester Gonzales, Mayor Robert Williams, Councilwoman Norma Ortiz, Councilman Raul “Roy” Morales, Dorothy Manning, Councilwoman Karen Pesek and Councilwoman “Patsy” Patricia Elizabeth J. Tymrak- Daughtrey. Look for new stories from Monday’s meeting in next week’s Pleasanton Express.
