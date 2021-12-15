ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Invest in public services

Times-Republican
 6 days ago

I read with interest the article in which Sarah Tupper, Assistant County Attorney, asked the County Supervisors for authorization of additional funding for the Drug Court Program through the American Rescue Plan. I have understood that the Drug Court is a successful program demonstrating very good...

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

State invests additional $123.5 million into higher education, public education

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state of Texas will invest an additional $123.5 million in federal funds to support the state’s various educational entities. According to a news release, this comes through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and will be the final […]
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mayoral aide Kate Bolz appointed as state's USDA rural development director

Kate Bolz, an aide to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state senator, will be joining the Biden administration as Nebraska’s USDA rural development director. President Joe Biden named Bolz to the position Friday and she will transition to her new job, which will be based in Lincoln, at the beginning of the year, she said.
POLITICS
Times-Republican

City council talks MPACT extension

The city council unanimously approved a motion to continue its agreement with YSS and the police department for the Marshalltown Police and Community Team (MPACT) at its next meeting on Dec. 27. During the opening moments of Monday’s regular meeting, councilor Bill Martin lauded the program, which embeds social workers...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Death tax’ hurts SLO County’s farmers, ranchers, small businesses and homeowners

In November 2020, California’s Constitution was changed with the narrow passage of Proposition 19 — quietly bringing back the death tax for the first time in 35 years. While Prop. 19 contained some positive elements, a little noticed aspect of the initiative changed the law regarding parent-to-child and grandparent to grandchild transfers of property. In the event of the death of a parent, the result can be a huge, unexpected tax bill while a family mourns the loss of a loved one.
ECONOMY
Bradford Era

Casey lauds investment in PA home, community-based services

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., lauded the Wolf Administration Thursday following the announcement that Pennsylvania will distribute approximately $1.2 billion of American Rescue Plan funding to home and community-based services for seniors and people with disabilities. “The United States is in the midst of a caregiving crisis,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
seattlechannel.org

Public Safety & Human Services Committee Special Meeting 12/9/21

In-person attendance is currently prohibited per Washington State Governor's Proclamation 20-28.15, until the COVID-19 State of Emergency is terminated or Proclamation 20-28 is rescinded by the Governor or State legislature. Meeting participation is limited to access by telephone conference line and online by the Seattle Channel. Agenda: Call to Order,...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Chelan PUD General Manager Highlighted for Public Service Work

Chelan PUD’s General Manager, Steve Wright, is being recognized for his 40 plus years in public service by both the Washington Public Utility District and Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance. Wright is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the state public utility district and he’s also being honored...
CHELAN, WA
whvoradio.com

Former Cadiz Public Works Director Honored For Service

Former Cadiz Public Works Director Kerry Fowler was honored for his years of service to the community during a Tuesday reception. Friends and co-workers stopped by the Cadiz Renaissance Center Tuesday afternoon to share stories and relay thanks to Fowler for his leadership as Public Works Director during the past 18-years. Cadiz Mayor Todd King said Tuesday was a day of mixed emotions.
CADIZ, KY
Pleasanton Express

MANNING RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE TO JOURDANTON PUBLIC LIBARAY

During Monday’s meeting, the Jourdanton City Council took a moment to recognize Dorothy Manning who has been the librarian at the Jourdanton Public Library for over three decades and is now retiring. “She was instrumental in getting the current library and community center built and has been a driving force in the community for as long as we can remember. Thank you Dorothy for you many years of dedicated service and enjoy your retirement!” said Jourdanton Police Chief Eric Kaiser. Pictured, from left, are Jourdanton City Manager Lamar Schulz, Councilman Chester Gonzales, Mayor Robert Williams, Councilwoman Norma Ortiz, Councilman Raul “Roy” Morales, Dorothy Manning, Councilwoman Karen Pesek and Councilwoman “Patsy” Patricia Elizabeth J. Tymrak- Daughtrey. Look for new stories from Monday’s meeting in next week’s Pleasanton Express.
JOURDANTON, TX
KWQC

Affordable Housing Grant

Public health officials are continuing to perform contact tracing. City of Sterling, IAFF #2301 establish Memorial Fund for Lt Ramos Family. IAFF Local #2301 is working with the family of Lt. Ramos to establish a trust for his wife and children, the city said in a media release. All proceeds donated to the memorial fund will be given to the family trust.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Providence Business News

State leaders agree to invest $119M to aid small bizs, human services

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday announced that $119 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent in January to help small businesses and address the state’s human services needs. “Today we share some good, strong news about working through some of our...
PROVIDENCE, RI
houmatimes.com

FEMA: Public Assistance Available for Houses of Worship and Other Nonprofits

With the December 28 deadline quickly approaching, FEMA would like to remind religious leaders whose houses of worship in a disaster-designated parish were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ida can apply for FEMA’s Public Assistance program, as many continue to contribute to their communities’ recovery despite their own losses.
ADVOCACY
ForConstructionPros.com

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Will Expand Demand for Sweeping Services

The legislation signed into law by President Biden on November 15th, 2021, will reauthorize surface transportation programs for five years and invest $110 billion in additional funding to repair our roads and bridges and support major, transformational projects. The good news for the power sweeping industry is that many of the infrastructure upgrade projects will require sweepers to complete.
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

IDHS Secretary Grace Hou Receives Excellence In Public Service Award

CHICAGO (CBS) — Top Illinois official is honored for her public service Thursday. Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou is the winner of the 30th annual Motorola solutions foundation Excellence in Public Service award. She was honored at Chicago’s Palmer House Hilton. For years, Hou focused on mental health and social justice issues as well as family and community services.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cook.mn.us

Public Health and Human Services Workers Recognized in

December 8, 2021 – Cook County, along with communities across the State, are recognizing County, City, Tribal, and State Health and Human Services Worker Day in Minnesota on Wednesday, December 8, following a proclamation by Governor Tim Walz. “This is an opportunity to recognize the valuable work performed by...
COOK, MN
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Rent Relief program extended into 2022

The Arkansas Rent Relief Program will continue accepting applications into 2022 as long as general rent relief funds are available. This is a change from previous guidance from the state Department of Human Services that the program would end on December 31. Eligible tenants and landlords can apply for up...
ADVOCACY
Bristol Times

Veterans’ Trust Fund grant opportunities

The 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to nonprofit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.
CHARITIES
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Dental Association Seeks Boost In Medicaid Reimbursement Rate

Statewide Iowa — Dentists are urging Iowa lawmakers to plug an extra $31,500,000 in Iowa’s Medicaid budget to cover dental care. Laurie Traetow is executive director of the Iowa Dental Association. She says for the past 20 years, there’s been no change in what the state pays dentists who provide care to Iowans covered by Medicaid.
HEALTH SERVICES

