Security guidance for New Relic customers related to Apache Log4j vulnerabilities

By Kymberlee Price, Senior Director, Product Security
newrelic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Relic has released Java Agent and Containerized Private Minion updates to address a critical vulnerability in the open-source Apache Log4j framework that was publicly disclosed on December 9, 2021, as well as an additional, low-risk vulnerability disclosed on December 14, 2021. The critical vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) can be exploited to allow...

newrelic.com

Comments / 0

