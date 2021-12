Last year I decided I wanted to grow purple potatoes in the family garden. We’ve got some great local nurseries but this is not the sort of oddball thing they keep in stock. I started to order online in December, anticipating a January planting. Some vagueness about delivery dates caused me to call the place and discuss timing. Turns out the ground is frozen (frozen!) in Maine this time of year. So they can ship the spuds as early as mid-March if they get a thaw; well past when I wanted to plant. I got the potatoes anyway (late March) and they’re still hibernating in my refrigerator waiting for January 2022.

