ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Science Matters: Monthly Lunch & Learn with the Linda Hall Library

kclibrary.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you visit Mark Twain National Forest in the near future, you may hear a birdcall that hasn’t been in the Missouri Ozarks since the early-1900s. What may sound like the squeak of a rubber ducky is actually the Brown-headed Nuthatch, a...

kclibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
kool1027.com

Rev War Center Lunch and Learn Announced

The Revolutionary War Visitor Center at Camden will kick-off a new “Lunch & Learn” program series on Tuesday,. December 7th from noon-130pm in the Liberty Hall at the Revolutionary War Visitor Center. The featured speaker for the inaugural program in the “Lunch & Learn” series will be Tim Lord, a local collector of Native American artifacts. The public is invited to bring their lunch and an artifact for a “show and tell” program that features Lord’s extensive collection of Native American artifacts.
CAMDEN, SC
warrenrecord.com

Library offers Christmas programs and more this month

The Warren County Memorial Library will offer Christmas fun, learning activiites and other programs for people of all ages this month. The library is observing Native American History Month and offering holiday recipes and books with information stations. Access a variety of resources at the library via QR codes, learning links and books.
WARRENTON, NC
Harvard Crimson

Cabot Science Library, A Little Treasure of the Past

Kevin Lin sits down with a friend, Karly Y. Hou '23-'24, and chats about remembrances of things past in Cabot Science Library. When prompted to talk about her “obsession” with Cabot Science Library, my friend Karly Y. Hou ’23-’24 is quick to clarify that she has in fact never used that word to describe her relationship with the space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
musicconnection.com

SONA Launches Lunch 'N Learn Educational Series

SONA (Songwriters of North America) has launched its new educational series, Lunch 'N Learn! Grab your lunch and learn from industry experts on subjects about YOUR BUSINESS as a songwriter. Join for the first session on Tuesday, December 7th when LaPolt Law, P.C.’s Cameron Berkowitz and Tanaz Irani will guide through Music Publishing and Negotiating Songwriter Deals (part one). Q&A with presenters to follow.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Bristol Press

Southington Library has many programs, activities this month for children

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Library Director Kristi Sadowski said there will be many programs and activities offered this December at the library at 255 Main St. and virtually. The library will also host a "Virtual Holiday Jam" with John Ingrassia and Company Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. "John instructs students...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
lansingks.org

Library - Postponed - Learning to Paint with Bob Ross

We have decided to postpone the painting event planned for this evening. We will contact everyone who has registered when a new date has been chosen. We are looking at dates in January. Want to paint like Bob Ross? Join Lansing Community Library to learn how! We'll be watching one...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Sunderland Echo

Science expert aims to make learning fun

Former Sunderland High School teacher Miles Hudson developed his PostcardsFromSpace project during the Covid lockdown of 2020, when he recognised the challenges - and opportunities - of home schooling and people learning together as a family. Miles now trains trainee science teachers at Newcastle University lecturer and has turned his...
SCIENCE
sltablet.com

Clermont Garden Club Presents Plant Of The Month For Display At Cooper Memorial Library

The Plant of the Month for December 2021 was presented to the Cooper Memorial Library. The Poinsettia plant is indigenous to Mexico and Central America and is widely known for its red and green foliage and is widely used in Christmas floral displays. Poinsettia needs a strict light/dark regimen to provide color. The plant needs at least six hours of light daily.
CLERMONT, FL
educateiowa.gov

Elementary students learn that computer science is fun

Walking into Julie Elliott’s second-grade class, an untrained eye might see chaos. But it’s actually quite different. What you are seeing is unbridled enthusiasm in their work. Their lesson today? Computer coding. Second graders??? Yep. Perry Elementary School in the town of the same name 40 miles northwest of Des...
EDUCATION
whsgoldenarrow.com

Science Research Students Find Freedom in Directing Their Own Learning

For years, science fair projects were required in all honors science classes. The requirement was taken out of all classes and this year, it was made into one class: Honors Science Research (HSR). The class is an elective science course and is offered to students of all grades who are interested in furthering their interest in experimenting with science.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Ozarks#Early 1900s#Zoom#The Linda Hall Library
Tribune Star

Fifi's Lunch Box to close this month

After opening on Wabash Avenue in 2015, Fifi’s Lunch Box at 2918 Wabash Avenue is slated to close Dec. 18. The location will reopen in mid-January as Babo’s Cafe, a new business for Samir and Svetlana Ikanovic, who are buying the building. The new business will have a totally different menu.
RESTAURANTS
Clackamas Review

Bookstore raises thousands for Milwaukie library in few months

Friends of Ledding group reopens in October, hopes for busier sales in 2022 as more people discover resourceFriends of Ledding Library Bookstore reopened on Oct. 15 and has already raised about $2,000 in support of Milwaukie's public library. Bookstore volunteers hope that the store will get even busier each day as more people discover it's open. The bookstore opened in the new Ledding Library building when that building opened in January 2020, but that was opening was short-lived due to pandemic shutdowns in March 2020. New items and merchandise are replenished almost daily using donations from the community. The store has books for both children and adults, DVDs and CDs (music and books on tape). Milwaukie and library-themed merchandise is available, such as book bags, T-shirts, mugs and socks. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Friends of Ledding Library Bookstore Where: 10660 S.E. 21st Ave., Milwaukie Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Sundays Call: 503-786-7580 Store managers: Barbara-Lee Orloff and Annemarie Funk Email for volunteer information: barbaraleeorloff@yahoo.com {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
milwaukeetimesnews.com

Carver Academy library is dedicated to Joyce A. Hall

A lifetime of service to Milwaukee Public Schools students has led to an extraordinary honor at George Washington Carver Academy. This week, in a formal dedication ceremony, the school library was renamed in honor of Joyce A. Hall, a teacher and volunteer for nearly 60 years. Hall and her family were in attendance as local dignitaries paid tribute to her career and her commitment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
loc.gov

Everyday Winter Mysteries – Fun Science Facts from the Library

Recently, it was cold enough in our area for my young children to see their breath in the morning, which inevitably led to the question of why they could. As the children in your life observe the world around them and seasonal changes in it, you may be fielding similar questions. We get them at the Library, too! Our Science, Technology and Business Division created a website, Everyday Mysteries, to share answers to many of life’s interesting questions through scientific inquiry, and to introduce you to the Library of Congress’s rich collections in science and technology. All of the questions on the site were asked by researchers and answered by librarians from the Library’s Science Reference Services. You and the children in your life can use the online form to ask your own question, too.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
kclibrary.org

With Your Help, the Library Makes a Greater Impact

The Kansas City Public Library has a long history – nearly 150 years – of showing up for our patrons through good times and difficult ones. We are more than just books. We are a lifeline for so many who are finding their way through the uncertainty of the pandemic, unreliable access to resources, and the myriad stressors of everyday life.
POLITICS
kclibrary.org

Winter STEAM

Drop by the Plaza Branch’s Kid Corner anytime during this Friday Night Family Fun two-hour creative session, which employs science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. Concoct a snowstorm in a jar, using oil and water. Make magic snowflakes with crystal snowflakes with Epsom salt. Employ science to create marbled ornaments.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy