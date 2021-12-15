ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

IOC quarantine worries Oilers star

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

NHL MVP Connor McDavid calls the idea of potentially having to quarantine for up to five weeks in China following a positive COVID-19 test “unsettling” as the NHL's participation at the 2022 Winter Games remains up in the air. The Edmonton captain and one of three players...

journalgazette.net

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bruins, Predators games get shut down

The NHL on Saturday shut down the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators through Christmas, bringing to five the number of teams in COVID-19 limbo. Weekend games for the Canucks and Maple Leafs also were postponed as the league tries to control a spiraling outbreak in its locker rooms. The NHL...
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

COVID forces NBA to postpone 5 games

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven. Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia....
NBA
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

K's fall as Schrock returns to ice

If you thought Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock was just going to skate a couple of token shifts and take it easy, you'd have been wrong. The short-handed Komets signed the long-retired Schrock just before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones and he exchanged blows with Nick Boka on the game's first shift, lost his helmet and got into a bit of a fracas when crashing the net during the second period, and was part of a comeback from three goals down though the Komets eventually lost 5-3 in front of 6,071 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Patera back to Komets

Goaltender Jiri Patera has been reassigned to the Komets from Henderson of the American Hockey League. With Fort Wayne, he’s 4-4-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout. He’s played once for Henderson, stopping 30 of 33 shots for a victory. Meanwhile, forward Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock was released after his one-game return to the Komets.
NHL

