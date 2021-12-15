ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks’ first-ever game vs. Seattle Kraken ends in frustration

By Curtis Pashelka
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE — Matt Nieto undoubtedly thought he had his second goal of the season. Nieto collected a loose puck in front of the Seattle Kraken net in the second period, turned around, and fired the puck past goalie Chris Driedger. Nieto, though, was stymied by Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson, who...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Edmonton Oilers (17-11-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (10-16-3) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on December 18, 2021, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers are eighth and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference. How to Watch Seattle vs. Edmonton. Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021. Game...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Oilers Make a Number of Roster Moves Ahead of Game vs. Kraken

The week has been crazy for NHL teams trying to manage a growing number of players being pulled from their respective rosters for COVID protocol reasons. The Edmonton Oilers have had their fair share of player changes based on positive tests results. As a result, the team has made a number of changes to their roster ahead of Saturday’s game versus the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken game vs. Coyotes postponed because of ongoing COVID-19 issues

Dec. 20—What's quickly become a challenging first season for the Kraken threw them another curveball Monday when the National Hockey League postponed the team's second straight home game due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena will now be played at a...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' games vs. Canucks, Oilers this week postponed by NHL

Adjust your plans accordingly. The Sharks' next two games, which were scheduled to be against the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center, have been postponed. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Sunday that they have postponed cross-border travel through Dec. 23, due to COVID-19 concerns. San Jose...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joonas Donskoi
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Logan Couture
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Morgan Geekie
Person
Matt Nieto
Person
Ryan Donato
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

NHL postpones Leafs vs. Canucks, Sunday game vs. Seattle

The Leafs, who have four players on the COVID protocol list will not be taking on the Vancouver Canucks tonight. They also won’t be facing the Seattle Kraken tomorrow, either. It’s been an interesting 24 hours throughout the NHL. At this moment in time, five teams have been shutdown...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Edmonton Oilers @ Seattle Kraken — Game 29

While multiple games around the league are getting postponed due to so many players going into COVID-19 protocol, it appears the Oilers’ game in Seattle with the Kraken on Saturday night will be a go. 1. The Oilers now have four players and their head coach in protocol as...
NHL
The Spokesman-Review

Seattle Kraken’s Sunday game against Toronto postponed, still to play Edmonton tonight

As more NHL teams have their seasons paused due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the Seattle Kraken will have another game postponed before the holiday break begins on Friday. After Seattle’s game in Calgary on Dec. 23 was postponed on Friday due to the Flames’ severe outbreak, the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t visit the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday due to an outbreak in the Toronto organization, an NHL source confirmed.
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy