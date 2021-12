Once upon a time, Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami’s madness met with Hublot’s unorthodox methods and a stunning all-black timepiece, with the signature smiling flower motif was born. That sounds like a happy ending, but the happiness has continued to the second chapter, with Hublot and Takashi Murakami coming together again to unveil the second timepiece of their collaboration- the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow. At the same time, there are some similarities in the two iterations, like the smiling flower and a classic Hublot shape of the timepiece. What’s strikingly different is how Murakami has gone to the other end of the spectrum, from monochromes to an entire rainbow of colors entering into the world of horology.

