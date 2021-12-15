ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

By Danilo Buonsenso
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one...

www.nature.com

The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Signature of long-lived memory CD8 T cells in acute SARS-CoV-2 infection

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Immunological memory is a hallmark of adaptive immunity and...
SCIENCE
#On Children#Rna#Bacterial Infections#Infectious Diseases#Impact Transcript#Access
Nature.com

Author Correction: Physical activity and screen time of children and adolescents before and during the COVID-19 lockdown in Germany: a natural experiment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-78438-4, published online 11 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 29, which was incorrectly given as:. Chen, P.Â et al.Â Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV): the need to maintain regular physical activity while taking precautions.Â J. Sport Health Sci.Â 9(103"“104), 2020.Â...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

IDSA 2020 Guidelines Could Inform Current Practice Standards for Treatment of Antimicrobial Resistant Gram-Negative Bacterial Infections

In part 2 of the discussion, Lodise said the decision of which drugs to use for various infections is very nuanced, but the new guidance document utilized the best available evidence. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Thomas Lodise, PharmD, PhD, discussed new guidance released by the Infectious Diseases Society...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An atypical class of non-coding small RNAs is produced in rice leaves upon bacterial infection

Non-coding small RNAs (sRNA) act as mediators of gene silencing and regulate plant growth, development and stress responses. Early insights into plant sRNAs established a role in antiviral defense and they are now extensively studied across plant"“microbe interactions. Here, sRNA sequencing discovered a class of sRNA in rice (Oryza sativa) specifically associated with foliar diseases caused by Xanthomonas oryzae bacteria. Xanthomonas-induced small RNAs (xisRNAs) loci were distinctively upregulated in response to diverse virulent strains at an early stage of infection producing a single duplex of 20"“22Â nt sRNAs. xisRNAs production was dependent on the Type III secretion system, a major bacterial virulence factor for host colonization. xisRNA loci overlap with annotated transcripts sequences, with about half of them encoding protein kinase domain proteins. A number of the corresponding rice cis-genes have documented functions in immune signaling and xisRNA loci predominantly coincide with the coding sequence of a conserved kinase motif. xisRNAs exhibit features of small interfering RNAs and their biosynthesis depend on canonical components OsDCL1 and OsHEN1. xisRNA induction possibly mediates post-transcriptional gene silencing but they do not broadly suppress cis-genes expression on the basis of mRNA-seq data. Overall, our results identify a group of unusual sRNAs with a potential role in plant"“microbe interactions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Phase separation of RNA-binding protein promotes polymerase binding and transcription

An RNA-involved phase-separation model has been proposed for transcription control. However, the molecular links that connect RNA to the transcription machinery remain missing. Here we find that RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) constitute half of the chromatin proteome in embryonic stem cells (ESCs), some being colocalized with RNA polymerase (Pol)"‰II at promoters and enhancers. Biochemical analyses of representative RBPs show that the paraspeckle protein PSPC1 inhibits the RNA-induced premature release of Pol"‰II, and makes use of RNA as multivalent molecules to enhance the formation of transcription condensates and subsequent phosphorylation and release of Pol"‰II. This synergistic interplay enhances polymerase engagement and activity via the RNA-binding and phase-separation activities of PSPC1. In ESCs, auxin-induced acute degradation of PSPC1 leads to genome-wide defects in Pol"‰II binding and nascent transcription. We propose that promoter-associated RNAs and their binding proteins synergize the phase separation of polymerase condensates to promote active transcription.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distribution and maturation state of peripheral blood dendritic cells in children with primary hypertension

Dendritic cells (DCs) play an important role in T cell alterations in primary hypertension (PH). We determined the numbers and maturation markers of peripheral blood total DCs (tDCs), myeloid cells (mDCs), and plasmacytoid cells (pDCs) and their association with hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) markers and selected immune parameters in 30 adolescents with white coat hypertension (WCH), 25 adolescents with PH and a group of 35 age- and sex-matched children with normotension. Using multicolor flow cytometry, expression of maturation markers (CD86 and CD83) in tDCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+), myeloid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD11c+) (mDCs), and plasmacytoid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD123+) (pDCs) and the distribution of peripheral Th17-bearing and T-reg cells were defined. In subjects with hypertension, carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), left ventricular mass index (LVMI), and pulse wave velocity (PWV) were assessed. Compared with WCH and subjects with normotension, subjects with hypertension had reduced tDC and pDC numbers, an increased percentage of mDC subsets, an elevated mDC/pDC ratio, an increased population of mature mDC and pDC subsets bearing CD83 of high density, a decreased subset of CD86-bearing pDCs, and increased expression of DC activation markers (HLA-DR, CD86), as well as CD11c (mDCs) and CD123 (pDCs). PWV, LVMI, and cIMT values correlated negatively with tDCs and pDCs and positively with mDC numbers. Expression of DC maturation/activation markers (CD83, CD86, HLA-DR, CD11c, and CD123) correlated positively with PWV. Certain DC characteristics of WCH subjects resembled those of PH subjects (decreased tDC frequency and upregulation of activation marker expression). These changes correlated with HMOD. WCH subjects presented a DC phenotype that was intermediate between the normotensive and hypertensive phenotypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies for medulloblastoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies can enable the characterization and monitoring of medulloblastoma. The analysis of copy-number variations in circulating tumour DNA present in these samples can be used as a biomarker to determine the presence of measurable residual disease, and facilitate the optimal treatment and clinical management of patients with medulloblastoma.
CANCER
aithority.com

Roche to launch SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test in Countries Accepting the CE Mark to Enable Rapid Differentiation of Viral Respiratory Infections

Roche announced its plans to launch the SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test for professional use in markets accepting the CE Mark by the beginning of January. Roche also intends to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2022. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cell.com

Prior upregulation of interferon pathways in the nasopharynx impacts viral shedding following live attenuated influenza vaccine challenge in children

Upregulated mucosal interferon prior to vaccination leads to reduced LAIV shedding. Asymptomatic respiratory viral infections were seen in 42% of children. Other respiratory viral infections contribute to higher interferon gene expression. Summary. In children lacking influenza-specific adaptive immunity, upper respiratory tract innate immune responses may influence viral replication and disease...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Identification of transcriptional regulatory network associated with response of host epithelial cells to SARS-CoV-2

Identification of transcriptional regulatory mechanisms and signaling networks involved in the response of host cells to infection by SARS-CoV-2 is a powerful approach that provides a systems biology view of gene expression programs involved in COVID-19 and may enable the identification of novel therapeutic targets and strategies to mitigate the impact of this disease. In this study, our goal was to identify aÂ transcriptional regulatory network that is associated with gene expression changes between samples infected by SARS-CoV-2 and those that are infected by other respiratory viruses to narrow the results on those enriched or specific to SARS-CoV-2. We combined a series of recently developed computational tools to identify transcriptional regulatory mechanisms involved in the response of epithelial cells to infection by SARS-CoV-2, and particularly regulatory mechanisms that are specific to this virus when compared to other viruses. In addition, using network-guided analyses, we identified kinases associated with this network. The results identified pathways associated with regulation of inflammation (MAPK14) and immunity (BTK, MBX) that may contribute to exacerbate organ damage linked with complications of COVID-19. The regulatory network identified herein reflects a combination of known hits and novel candidate pathways supporting the novel computational pipeline presented herein to quickly narrow down promising avenues of investigation when facing an emerging and novel disease such as COVID-19.
SCIENCE

