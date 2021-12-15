ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Praises 'Exceptional' Midfielder After 7-0 Win: 'He Can Play In 3-4 Positions'

By Sakshi Gupta
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Jack Grealish, calling the midfielder "exceptional" after he scored in Manchester City's 7-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday. Phil Foden opened the scoring at the Eithad Stadium eight minutes after the kick-off before Grealish doubled City's lead five minutes...

www.ibtimes.com

