Secure, remove inflatables before high winds move in Wednesday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Front Range residents are preparing their homes and outdoor belongings for the incoming high winds, including Christmas inflatables.

Rodger Ghering is a Lakewood homeowner with several Christmas inflatables in his front yard.

“Hey, we’re in the Christmas Spirit! Come on down and have some Christmas Cheer with us!” Ghering said.

Ghering has a plan to protect his inflatables during Wednesday’s windstorm.

“I got them on timers, so, they’ll be down,” he said. “I’ll probably put rocks in ‘em, before I go to work, in the morning.”

Xcel Energy has a list of recommendations and what to do in the case of down power lines and other possible dangerous damage caused by the wind. Customers can report an outage by:

Reporting on Xcel Energy app

Online

Calling 1-800-895-1999

Texting “Out” to 98936

To check the status of an outage, text “STAT” to 98936

“I think my best advice, would be to deflate them, so that they don’t catch the wind and go for an unintended flight,” Xcel Director of Communications Kelly Flenniken said.

