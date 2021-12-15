ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Secure, remove inflatables before high winds move in Wednesday

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RZPs_0dNBffz200

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Front Range residents are preparing their homes and outdoor belongings for the incoming high winds, including Christmas inflatables.

Rodger Ghering is a Lakewood homeowner with several Christmas inflatables in his front yard.

“Hey, we’re in the Christmas Spirit! Come on down and have some Christmas Cheer with us!” Ghering said.

How to prepare for Wednesday’s windstorm

Ghering has a plan to protect his inflatables during Wednesday’s windstorm.

“I got them on timers, so, they’ll be down,” he said. “I’ll probably put rocks in ‘em, before I go to work, in the morning.”

Xcel Energy has a list of recommendations and what to do in the case of down power lines and other possible dangerous damage caused by the wind. Customers can report an outage by:

  • Reporting on Xcel Energy app
  • Online
  • Calling 1-800-895-1999
  • Texting “Out” to 98936
  • To check the status of an outage, text “STAT” to 98936
Denver Christkindlmarket, businesses prepare for strong wind

“I think my best advice, would be to deflate them, so that they don’t catch the wind and go for an unintended flight,” Xcel Director of Communications Kelly Flenniken said.

More windstorm-related stories:

Wind gusts up to 100 mph possible Wednesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
Experts say to check insurance policy and prepare your home before windstorms
High wind warning shuts down COVID testing sites across the state
Wednesday’s windstorm could make list for highest wind gusts seen in Denver
Pinpoint Weather Alert issued Wednesday; strong winds and mountain snow to bring big impacts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Hot and cold adventures in Colorado

Our Travel Journalist & Adventurer, Jennifer Broome shares some of her favorite Colorado winter adventures. From steamy soaks to icy alpine lakes, Colorado has some pretty cool winter adventures. Jennifer’s top pick for hot adventures is the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop. The Hot Springs Loop includes 5 premier destinations including Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs, […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Kdvr#Xcel Energy#Stat#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy