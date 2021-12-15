FHS Class of 63 Lunch

CANTON—Each month at Eastview select students are chosen to have lunch with Principal Piper.
For the month of December the following students were selected:
Opal Kirby, Alice Long, Lanni Ginger, Silas Perrine and Clayton Hardesty.
They enjoyed lunch donated by Monicals.
This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Eastview December Lunch with the Principal honorees
Jean C. Few Primary School will host a Winterlicious Spotlight Night for students and parents on Tuesday, December 7th. School officials say food will be served from 4:30 to 5:00, and sessions with parents, students, and teachers will be held from 5:30 to 7:30. According to organizers, attendees can win...
Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
JCS Spanish Honor Society induction
October Remarkable Raiders
Meyersdale Area Middle and High School students were named Remarkable Raiders for October. Students in grades six through 12 were selected based on the merits of Academic Performance, Character, Behavior, Effort, Good Citizenship and Attendance. Remarkable Raiders are recognized at the monthly meetings of the Meyersdale...
January is National Mentoring Month! This year the PAL+ Mentoring Program is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of the community’s young people with caring adults by hosting the first Lunch & Learn of the year. The Lunch & Learn will be at...
The LCE Kindergarten Classes are running low on snacks & supplies. If you are able, the following items would be greatly appreciated if donated:. -Snacks: Chips, Crackers, Cookies Ect. -Drinks: Juice, Kool aid/capri sun pouches, bottled water. -Paper plates/cups, napkins, utensils, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, disinfectant spray. Please no nut...
The University Libraries’ Genealogy Over Lunch series will explore DNA tests and how they can provide breakthroughs in studies of family history. The virtual presentation, which will be led by Tom McFarland, staff development program officer with the University Libraries, is 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16. Registration is required. Genealogy over...
The community is invited to take in the Forsyth Theatre Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Middletown: A Play by Will Eno,” which opens this week at the Forsyth High School Performing Arts Center. Play Director and Forsyth English Teacher Nick Penton said “Middletown” is a modern telling of the play...
After a long two years without live theatre, the Fairhaven High School Theatre Company is thrilled to be welcoming audiences back for this year’s fall production: Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind by Greg Allen. Known as the longest running show in Chicago to this day, YOU...
Tell me if you've heard this before... I know you've read and heard this a thousand times over; a local school district is going to remote learning to amid a Covid-19 outbreak. MSAD #42 in Mars Hill announced plans for elementary school students to go remotely for the week of December 20.
PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center’s Career Night attendance is nearly back to where it was three years ago. Superintendent Ed Ewers said there were 700-800 students on campus during Career Night, held Dec. 6. “That is very comparable to our pre-pandemic numbers,” he told board members at their...
Comments / 0