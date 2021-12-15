ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Game and Fish stocks 6.5 million fish in 2021

By Aaron Brown
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is wrapping up fish stocking for the year. The department put more than 6.5 million fish in 368 Wyoming waters in 2021 to maintain the state’s top-notch fishing opportunities for anglers. The majority of fish — cold-water varieties...

