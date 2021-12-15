Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
Mitchell scores 37 in home debut, Cavs beat Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points in his home debut and atoned for some critical mistakes in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards
NBA suspends Heat forwards Martin, Jovic for 1 game apiece
Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night
What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 24, 2022: Girls soccer rematch in opening round
The WPIAL soccer postseason spotlight falls on the Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys opening-round matches Monday. One of the Class 3A girls’ first-round matchups is a rematch from a quarterfinals playoff contest a year ago. Last fall, Franklin Regional was the No. 3 seed and blanked West...
