Sutherland, Class D1’s No. 1 team according to NEwrestle, is shaping up to be a contender for the team title at state this season. With all five state qualifiers having medaled last season and returning for another year, plus the addition of another state qualifier in Matt Bruns from Hershey, the Sailors are shaping up to be the team to beat.

SUTHERLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO