ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Guillermo Del Toro Has Revealed His Original Vision For A Pacific Rim Sequel

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile promoting his new film Nightmare Alley, director Guillermo Del Toro took a moment to look back on one of his previous projects, Pacific Rim. Though the director had a vision for a sequel to the cult hit, and at one point was working on a screenplay, he eventually had to...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Silent Hill Seemingly Teased By Guillermo Del Toro At The Game Awards

While The Game Awards handed out hardware and debuted new trailers, one moment stood out maybe more than it should've--or maybe exactly as it should've. Guillermo Del Toro checked in via a pre-recorded video to promote his next horror movie, Nightmare Alley, and announce the winner for the Best Art Direction award. But it was his passing comment regarding Silent Hill that stuck out.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Guillermo del Toro Has a Black and White Cut of NIGHTMARE ALLEY and He Hopes Fans Get To See It

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley looks like it’s going to be a great flick and one of the main things the filmmaker wanted to do with the film is capture the essence and tone of the way movies were made back in the 1930 and 1940s. He says he wanted to make it the “modern equivalent of the movies that people complain they don’t do anymore.” There’s a great featurette that you should watch for the film if you haven’t already.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Twinfinite

Guillermo del Toro “Would Kill” to Adapt Stephen King’s Pet Sematary

Earlier this week, acclaimed horror and fantasy director Guillermo del Toro joined Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler on their podcast, The Kingcast, to talk about Stephen King’s It. The roughly hour-long conversation featured plenty of noteworthy talking points, including Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and the trio’s mutual love of H.P. Lovecraft.
MOVIES
Collider

Guillermo del Toro Wants to Adapt 'Pet Sematary' Someday With Unflinching VFX

Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to the world of horror and terrifying creatures, with such films as Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and The Shape of Water under his belt and his long-awaited adaptation of H.P Lovecraft’s At The Mountains of Madness. So, it is really only a matter of time before he ends up in the world of iconic horror writer Stephen King.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Nightmare Alley Stars Talk Guillermo del Toro's Ambitious Neo-Noir

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been impressing audiences for decades with his ambitious and imaginative stories, blending together the worlds of horror, fantasy, and drama into compelling and unique experiences. These efforts have resulted in countless talented performers wanting to collaborate with him on projects, which includes multiple actors returning for repeat collaborations. Del Toro's latest film, Nightmare Alley, sees a blend of fresh and familiar faces, as Richard Jenkins previously starred in The Shape of Water, though Rooney Mara is a new recruit into the filmmaker's world. Nightmare Alley will be unleashed in theaters on December 17th.
MOVIES
Nashville Scene

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley Is All Sophisticated Splendor

With Nightmare Alley, Oscar winner and highbrow genre director Guillermo del Toro has finally made the film noir of his dreams. He teamed up with film critic/noir historian Kim Morgan to adapt William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, which became a skeevy-ass bit of postwar pulp when British filmmaker Edmund Goulding (Grand Hotel) brought it to the big screen the following year. The ’47 version featured swashbuckler Tyrone Power in the lead role, a con man who picks up some things while working at a carnival and pushes his luck when he uses them to become a successful, swindling medium.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Rim#Film Star#Gdt
dailydead.com

Review: NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021) Feels Like Guillermo del Toro’s Love Letter to the Cinema of Yesteryear

As someone who has been a fan of Guillermo del Toro’s entire filmography for nearly three decades now (was Cronos really released in the early ’90s? Egads.) and knowing what a cinephile he is, I was excited to see his take on Nightmare Alley, William Lindsay Gresham’s novel that was previously adapted by Edmund Goulding in his unforgettable noir about the dangers of man’s pursuit of power that has gone on to become a bona fide cinematic classic since its release. Thankfully, del Toro’s efforts do not disappoint here. Nightmare Alley may not be del Toro’s most provocative work, nor does it have that intangible, unexpected spark of storytelling ingenuity that I’ve enjoyed in some of his other filmic projects like The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone, and the aforementioned Cronos. But what I really loved about del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is that it felt like his own intoxicating love letter to a bygone era in Hollywood, as well as a gorgeously haunting cautionary tale as old as time that features incredible performances from both Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.
MOVIES
First Showing

Review: Tricky Manipulation in Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

"Step right up and behold one of the unexplained mysteries of the universe! Is he a man or beast?" This is the ultimate question to ask at the end of this film. Beloved Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has returned with his latest movie, Nightmare Alley, his 11th feature so far. It's a re-adaptation of the novel written by William Lindsay Gresham (first published in 1946), but also connects directly to the classic 1947 film also titled Nightmare Alley (which is a part of the Criterion Collection). I've seen both films and they're quite similar, but del Toro's update is much more slick, much more beautiful-to-look-at – shot in color with all of his usual visual tricks and atmosphere. And it focuses much more on the Icarus-esque journey of the main character "Stan" Carlisle, rather than the eclectic mix of carnies that he befriends during the first half.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Talk ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Learning to Love Netflix

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Why Guillermo del Toro Has Never Shot a Widescreen Movie

Guillermo del Toro has directed 11 movies. These movies take place in Victorian England and 1960s America and the distant future, set among the sewers of modern-day New York and in an orphanage during the Spanish Civil War. His latest, “Nightmare Alley” (opening Friday) stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, and takes place in the seedy traveling carnivals of the 1940s. And no matter how different these movies are, they share one thing in common: they are all tall. Which is to say, del Toro has never directed a movie that is truly widescreen; instead, he favors a boxier 1.85:1 aspect ratio. And “Nightmare Alley” is no different.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Every Guillermo del Toro Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

4. “Nightmare Alley” (2021) This is Del Toro’s bleakest movie yet, as dark as a moonless night sky. Based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham (and adapted once before in 1947), “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper as a drifter who falls in with a seedy carnival outfit. There he falls in love with the electric woman (Rooney Mara) and becomes fascinated by the tricks of a pair of married mentalists (Toni Collette and David Stathairn). Eventually he becomes a sensation in the big city, before being drawn into a world even more sinister. Waylaid by the pandemic, a shifting cast (Leonardo DiCaprio dropped out, replaced by Cooper), and Disney absorbing the studio he was making it for, del Toro still manages to craft one of his very best films.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why Guillermo Del Toro Is A Master Of Horror And Fantasy

In this day and age, there are so many directors in Hollywood that have truly become icons. Names like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and more have delivered outstanding films. But one name I’ll be talking about today, in my opinion, stands above the rest, and that is Guillermo del Toro.
MOVIES
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Guillermo del Toro goes over the (big) top in 'Nightmare Alley' remake with Bradley Cooper

The 1947 version of "Nightmare Alley" is an efficient bit of noir filmmaking, packing a wallop without a wasted frame. Guillermo del Toro’s new version is anything but. For del Toro, too much is never enough. His version of William Lindsay Gresham’s novel is overstuffed with lurid images, pulp elements that practically pulsate.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy