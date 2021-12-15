Reflecting: Of The Sandy Hook Tragedy, A Mother’s Spirit And The Holiday Season

Nine years ago this month, Scarlett Lewis experienced the unthinkable for a parent. Her 6-year-old son Jesse was murdered in the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook school shooting. Jesse, who had saved the lives of nine classmates when he yelled “run” after the shooter’s gun jammed, left a message for his mother on the chalkboard at home in the kitchen. It said, “Nurturing Healing Love.” Inspired by those words, Lewis created the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, a nonprofit whose mission is to create safer and more loving communities through no-cost Character Social Emotional Development programs. Based on the Choose Love formula (Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love), its programs have reached more than 2 million in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. In a new book, From Sandy Hook to the World: How the Choose Love Movement Transforms Lives, Lewis chronicles her quest to make the world a safer, more peaceful, more loving place.

11 DAYS AGO