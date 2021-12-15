Reflecting: Of The Sandy Hook Tragedy, A Mother’s Spirit And The Holiday Season
By Shawn Courchesne
Nine years ago today the state of Connecticut – and the entire country – was rocked by the brutal tragedy of what took place at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown. This story was published on RaceDayCT on Dec. 14, 2013, one year after that tragedy in Newtown....
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Scarlett Lewis says she is amazed that, though it has been nine years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that claimed her son's life, her pain remains fresh and raw. "I still cry every day," Lewis said. "But I think that I process my pain...
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) -Turning grief into purpose. That’s the mission of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. The non-profit was founded to honor Jesse Lewis, who was tragically taken at Sandy Hook, nine years ago. News 8 spent the day with his mom, Scarlett, and got a look at the work she’s doing in his […]
Nine years ago, on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and massacred 20 first-graders and six educators before eventually killing himself. Those who survived the massacre—the second-deadliest mass shooting in the United States—were left with a myriad of mental health problems that continue to haunt them even today. The youngest among them have recently entered high school and like most of their peers, they are active on TikTok. However, unlike the majority of high schoolers, their videos tell a disturbing tale of the lasting effects of gun violence.
Amidst anonymous threats and recent shootings in other states, students in Newtown will learn from home Tuesday, the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, according to the school district. Dec. 14 marks the ninth year since 20 children and six educators who were murdered by a gunman at Sandy...
Nine years after 26 people were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, American schoolchildren still live with the threat of gun violence. On Nov. 30, there was another school shooting, this time in Oxford, Michigan. Since then, there’s been a wave of threats against schools across Connecticut.
Nine years ago this month, Scarlett Lewis experienced the unthinkable for a parent. Her 6-year-old son Jesse was murdered in the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook school shooting. Jesse, who had saved the lives of nine classmates when he yelled “run” after the shooter’s gun jammed, left a message for his mother on the chalkboard at home in the kitchen. It said, “Nurturing Healing Love.” Inspired by those words, Lewis created the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, a nonprofit whose mission is to create safer and more loving communities through no-cost Character Social Emotional Development programs. Based on the Choose Love formula (Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love), its programs have reached more than 2 million in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. In a new book, From Sandy Hook to the World: How the Choose Love Movement Transforms Lives, Lewis chronicles her quest to make the world a safer, more peaceful, more loving place.
(WTNH) – Schools in every corner of the state gripped in fear in recent weeks. Threats of violence disrupting class for thousands of kids from Norwich to Norwalk, Hamden to Manchester. These threats made over social media are part of a national trend. Law enforcement says this is common...
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Dec. 14, marks nine years since 20 children and six educators were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is directing all flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in remembrance of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School […]
In this week's newsletter, Bethel Superintendent of Schools Christine Carver alerted the school community to the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise and their programs to bring awareness to the risks associated with school violence. She says, "Sandy Hook Promise has a program and video entitled, Know the Signs. It outlines the...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been nine years since a gunman killed 20 first grade students and six educators inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. Indiana mother, Jennifer Haan, and now member of Moms Demand Action, still remembers exactly what she was doing that day. “Nine years ago, I was...
