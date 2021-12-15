Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
6 days ago
(Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide “significant protection”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * Almost 100 Conservative lawmakers voted against new coronavirus restrictions, dealing a major blow...
If the current epidemic continues, about 700,000 people could die of COVID-19 in Europe now and between the spring and summer., Regional Office World Health Organization (WHO). WHO forecasts say so Twenty-five countries in the European region – including 53 countries on this continent and Central Asia – are at...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the weeks after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan experienced its worst-ever COVID crisis. In late August, infections surged to nearly 24,000 per day and daily deaths...
The jury is still out in the U.S. on how to deal with Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated, but European countries are increasingly choosing the stick over the carrot as governments across the continent turn to hard-line methods from lockdowns to fines in order to coax the unvaccinated to take the jab.
Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. The variant is now the dominant strain in the US, quickly toppling the long predominant Delta...
Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. banks have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the office, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and many are adjusting their plans. Most major U.S. banks have had...
“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
Only four more weeks in 2021. Where did the year go? We’ve got the latest on the coronavirus variant and an investigation into all of Trump’s contacts between the time he tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized in Walter Reed last fall. But first:. Medical boards are moving...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul will address measures to slow the recent rise of coronavirus cases in New York on Friday. The daily number of cases reported Thursday was 8,000 more than a month ago. The total includes 20 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, 13 of which are in New York City.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday. Sputnik V is one of Russia’s four domestically approved COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 deaths in an ongoing fourth infection wave but off a low base, a senior disease expert said on Friday. “Also starting to see a slight increase in deaths nationally, but once again this level is very much...
The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the health ministry said on Sunday, while authorities urged Iranians to get their booster doses in the Middle East’s worst-hit country. Deputy Health Minister Kamal Heidari told state TV that the infected person was...
LONDON (Reuters) -Cases in the United Kingdom of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped sharply to almost 25,000 while the total number of reported deaths among people with it so far rose to seven, according to British health authorities. Confirmed Omicron-variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968 as of 1800...
The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season.
China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy.
But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south.
Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
Comments / 0