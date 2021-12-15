ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide "significant protection", the World Health Organization (WHO) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * Almost 100 Conservative lawmakers voted against new coronavirus restrictions, dealing a major blow...

wtvbam.com

buzzfeednews.com

Omicron Now Accounts For Majority Of New COVID Cases In US

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. The variant is now the dominant strain in the US, quickly toppling the long predominant Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Europe#Factbox Latest#Reuters#Conservative#British#National Health Service#Telegraph#Eu#Omicron#Americas#Congress#Cbc News#North American#Who#Pfizer Bio
WATE

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Omicron variant of Coronavirus spreads to Latvia, Thailand, Nepal

Bangkok [Thailand], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The latest strain of the coronavirus, dubbed Omicron, is gaining pace worldwide as nations in different regions report infections daily, including Latvia, Thailand, Nepal, and Japan. The department of disease control of the Thai Ministry of Public Health reported the first infection with the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. “There is now consistent evidence that...
SCIENCE
wtvbam.com

WHO warns against concluding Omicron is milder variant

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Monday it was too early to conclude the Omicron variant was milder than other coronavirus strains, saying it could still make enough people sick to “overburden” healthcare systems. “…It is probably unwise to sit back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

EU Commission authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – The European Commission authorised on Monday the use of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union. “With five approved vaccines, the EU has a varied portfolio, based both on novel technologies, such as mRNA, and classic ones, like Novavax, which is protein-based,” the head of the bloc’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron now dominant in US as WHO urges greater effort to end pandemic

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States, health authorities reported Monday, as the WHO called for greater efforts to ensure the pandemic ends next year. The new variant has helped fuel record case surges, forcing a return to harsh restrictions in some countries. But in the United States, President Joe Biden does not plan on "locking the country down," press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier in the day. Omicron now accounts for 73.2 percent of new US cases over the past week ending Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In some regions of the country -- the Pacific Northwest, South and parts of the Midwest -- it already comprises more than 90 percent of new infections. With Biden set to deliver an address on Covid-19 Tuesday, the White House reported that a mid-level, fully vaccinated and boosted staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 after spending 30 minutes in proximity to the president three days prior. Biden has so far tested negative.
PUBLIC HEALTH

