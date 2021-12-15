Philippines detects first 2 cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.
GENEVA (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. “There is now consistent evidence that...
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Monday it was too early to conclude the Omicron variant was milder than other coronavirus strains, saying it could still make enough people sick to “overburden” healthcare systems. “…It is probably unwise to sit back...
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s national health institute has identified three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Monday. The cases were found in people living in the coastal cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta. Two of the people had visited...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 58 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 297,916. The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 20, down from 102 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 37 a day earlier. Most...
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — The governor of a central Philippine province devastated by Typhoon Rai last week pleaded on radio Tuesday for the government to quickly send food and other aid, warning that without outside help, army troops and police forces would have to be deployed to prevent looting amid growing hunger.
The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season.
China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy.
But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south.
Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
At least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.
That took the overall number of reported deaths to 109, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian officials on Sunday said there was no need to clamp down on Christmas festivities even as new COVID-19 infections climbed in Sydney, with the country’s high vaccination rate helping keep people out of hospital. Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was confident Australia would...
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has added the United Kingdom, Norway and Denmark to the list of countries banned from entering the Southeast Asian nation due to the spread of COVID-19, while Hong Kong has been removed, a senior minister said on Monday. Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said the countries...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan executed three people who were on death row on Tuesday, marking the first time the death penalty was carried out under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, Kyodo news agency reported. It was the first time for the government to carry out the death penalty...
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Tuesday that it would delay its re-opening plans until the end of February fearing a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. New Zealand had previously announced that non-quarantine travel would reopen by mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents...
LONDON (Reuters) – New COVID-19 restrictions are inevitable as without them Britain will see public services such as the National Health Service (NHS) on the verge of collapse, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC Television on Sunday. Khan declared a “major incident” on Saturday to help the capital’s hospitals...
The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters. Kelly appeared at the Senate Commerce hearing with the CEOs of United Airlines and American Airlines as well as a senior Delta...
