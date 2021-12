Donkey Of The Day For Wednesday, November 15th goes out to a South Dakota fundraiser called "Dash For Cash". Now public school teachers already are underpaid and overworked not getting the respect or pay that they deserve. But this time someone took it a step too far when a South Dakota hockey team that has done many charitable events in the past had the teachers dash for cash in the middle of the hockey rink dumping out thousands of dollars, which the teachers then had to stuff in their shirts and however much they had they could use it in their classrooms. Now, why isn't the state or city providing these teachers with the means they need to get the proper equipment and other things they need to be able to do their job correctly. Our teachers deserve better.

