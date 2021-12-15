Philippines detects first 2 cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. The variant is now the dominant strain in the US, quickly toppling the long predominant Delta...
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt reported its first three cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday. “Two cases are not showing any symptoms, while the third suffers mild symptoms,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Yassmin Hussein; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
LONDON (Reuters) -Cases in the United Kingdom of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped sharply to almost 25,000 while the total number of reported deaths among people with it so far rose to seven, according to British health authorities. Confirmed Omicron-variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968 as of 1800...
GENEVA (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday. Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday. Sputnik V is one of Russia’s four domestically approved COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 2,650 new cases of coronavirus infection and 211 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,930,015 and the death toll from the pandemic to 297,567. Officials have said the ministry’s figures likely represent a significant...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 deaths in an ongoing fourth infection wave but off a low base, a senior disease expert said on Friday. “Also starting to see a slight increase in deaths nationally, but once again this level is very much...
Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Some Thais who had scrambled to book private hospital appointments to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have taken to social media to resell their slots after an influx of free government-supplied shots in recent weeks. A Facebook group with about 4,800 members, called Moderna First Lot...
(Reuters) – Health officials in Texas announced on Monday the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, ABC News reported citing Harris County health officials. It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the U.S., the report added. (Reporting by Mrinmay...
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — The governor of a central Philippine province devastated by Typhoon Rai last week pleaded on radio Tuesday for the government to quickly send food and other aid, warning that without outside help, army troops and police forces would have to be deployed to prevent looting amid growing hunger.
The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season.
China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy.
But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south.
Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
At least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.
That took the overall number of reported deaths to 109, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will announce on Friday that it is once again requiring people returning from short foreign trips to submit a negative COVID-19 test, the French-language TVA network said, citing a source. Canada dropped the requirement in November amid complaints from the travel industry that it was...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Shopping streets in the Netherlands were closed and people’s Christmas plans were in disarray as the country began a lockdown on Sunday aimed at limiting an expected COVID-19 surge caused by the rise of the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the sudden shut-down...
The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PARIS (Reuters) – French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on BFM television that the government has no plans to extend the Christmas school holidays because of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Some European countries have brought Christmas holidays forward, and French conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse...
