Florida manatees are experiencing an unprecedented crisis and urgent action is needed to secure their future. More than 1,000 have already died in 2021, with a couple of weeks still to go. While collisions with watercraft remain a major source of mortality, another serious and pervasive threat has emerged. Humans have polluted the rivers and coastal waters where manatees live to such an extent that the seagrasses and other submerged aquatic vegetation they depend on for food has been killed off across vast areas in Florida, most acutely in the Indian River Lagoon. As a result, hundreds of manatees starved to death there this year.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO