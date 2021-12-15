ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Firmer in Range as Focus Turns to FOMC

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

While Dollar is so far the strongest one for the week, there is clearly no follow through buying. The greenback is stuck in range against most others with traders on the sideline ahead of FOMC. Canadian and New Zealand Dollars are the two exceptions, which are already breaking through near term...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Risk Aversion Lifts The US Dollar

There’s something to be said for being the least-ugly horse in the glue factory, and the US dollar seems to be that horse right now. On Friday, risk aversion saw the dollar index soar by 0.65% to 96.67, before edging lower to 96.60 in Asia. Chief losers were the low yielders, notably the euro and the yen. The incipient rally in the world’s most popular sentiment indicators, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, was also quickly snuffed out. US treasury yields are falling in Asia today, indicative of haven flows continuing in US bonds, and that alone should limit US dollar pullbacks. 96.00 and 97.00 should contain the dollar index nicely this week, with a daily close above or below signalling the US dollar’s next directional move.
actionforex.com

Risk Aversion Continues, Canadian Dollar Follows Oil Lower

Commodity currencies are under broad-based pressure today, as markets are trading in risk-off mode on the spread of Omicron. Canadian Dollar is leading the way lower as WTI oil tumbles below 70. But Euro and Swiss Franc are currently the main beneficiaries, followed by Yen. Dollar and Sterling are mixed.
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The German producer price index, which shows the inflation rate between factories and large companies, reached a new absolute record of 19.2% on an annualized basis. High energy prices remain a major factor in the rise in inflation. Energy prices increased by 49.4% this year due to a strong increase in natural gas prices of 83.4%. Spain’s inflation rate reached 5.5%. This is less than forecast, but inflation is at its highest level in 29 years, and it is rising faster than wages. The consumer price index in the Eurozone remained at 4.9% as expected.
actionforex.com

The Dollar Index Is Rising Amid The Fed's Statements About The Imminent Increase In Interest Rates

Last week, investors were focused on the decision of the central banks in the United States, Great Britain, Switzerland, Japan, the Eurozone, and closely watched inflation data in European countries, Great Britain, and Canada. Following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, the US Federal Reserve doubled the pace of reducing the quantitative easing program to $30 billion a month. At the same time, Fed officials forecast 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023. On Thursday, the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its key rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. At the same time, the central bank has left the volume of the program of state bond purchase at the level of 875 billion pounds.
actionforex.com

CN And HK Markets Drop After Small Rate Cut

Hawkish Fed speak also in focus, Waller spoke on Fri. PBOC again uses 14-day reverse repo ahead of year-end. WTI Crude FUTs extended drop after moving below $70/bbl. 10-yr UST yields also declined; USD/JPY trades slightly lower. EUR/GBP rises amid the Frost news. TRY continues to drop. Equity markets have...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Got Under Pressure

The major currency dropped and is currently trading at 1.1260. The currency market is taking a huge interest in “safe haven” assets and that’s a perfect reason for the “greenback” to rise. Coronavirus-related fears are once again ruling the world. After Bloomberg reported a possibility...
CNBC

Gold hemmed in tight range as weaker dollar counters improved risk sentiment

Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,791.73 per ounce as of 0457 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,792.30. Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Tuesday as a slightly weaker dollar countered an improvement in risk sentiment, while a surge in cases due to the Omicron coronavirus variant persist as a worry for investors.
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

The past week was the week of the Central Banks. The US Federal Reserve met on Wednesday, December 15, for the last time this year, the ECB and the Bank of England on December 16, and the Bank of Japan at the end of the working week, on Friday, December 17.
actionforex.com

Dollar Flattens after Busy Week; Lira Plummets

After a very busy week with numerous central bank meetings, the week is ending with a bearish mode. The dollar index continues its sideways movement around 96, while dollar/yen is heading south approaching the 113.00 round number. The euro rally peaked near $1.1350 and is now trading near $1.1300, while sterling has given up much of its post-BoE gains and is trading below $1.33. US futures are suggesting a negative open today.
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Central Banks Choose the Hawkish Path

Central banks were in the spotlight this week, and the general outcome was on the hawkish side. The Federal Reserve brought its forward guidance more in line with what markets and analysts had already been expecting, signalling an end to the QE purchases already by March and the updated ‘dots’ pointing towards three rate hikes in 2022. Powell highlighted that the decline in labour force has proven more persistent than expected, and tight labour market conditions warrant tightening even if some of the inflation pressures will moderate next year. The overall message was in line with our views, but we now think the first hike is likely to materialize already in May. Read our more in-depth take in Fed Research – Review: Catching up to reality – first rate hike likely in May, 15 December.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Omicron in Focus as Holidays Begin

The last two weeks of the year are typically reserved for holidays and slow markets as much of the world is away from their desks after wrapping up the year. Indeed, many market participants finished trading a bit early this year due to last week’s onslaught of central bank meetings. With the benchmark S&P 500 up roughly 20% this year, why risk losing profits? However, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus looms large heading into the end of the year, it could make for some volatility during illiquid markets. In addition, there is still some data that markets will be watching, such as the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core PCE.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Japanese Yen Calm after BoJ Meeting

The Japanese yen is showing little movement on Friday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 113.44, down 0.13% on the day. It was a dramatic week, with central banks in the spotlight. There were significant announcements on both sides of the pond. The Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its tapering and released a forecast showing up to three rate hikes in 2022. The Bank of England meeting was even more dramatic, as the BoE shocked the markets when it raised rates. Although the hike was only 15 bps, the move is significant in that it marks the first rate hike by a major central bank during the corona pandemic.
WORLD
actionforex.com

The US Stock Market Is Selling Off Again. The Bank Of England Unecpectedly Raised Its Key Interest Rate

The US stock indices ended Thursday’s trading in the red zone. The technology sector saw a strong sell-off, which negatively affected the entire market. The S&P 500 (US500) decreased by 0.9%, the Dow Jones (US30) decreased by 0.1%, and the Nasdaq (US100) lost 2.5%. Meanwhile, the financial sector was the best performing, as investors believe that US Treasury yields will rise in the coming months after the Fed meeting.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower After Hawkish Turn From ECB, BOE

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Friday, remaining under pressure the day after the Bank of England raised its key rate and even the European Central Bank said it will slow down its bond-buying from April. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Will the Fed’s Policy Decision Rattle the Markets?

Markets are on edge as the Federal Reserve’s final policy decision for 2021 will hit the markets today at 19:00 GMT. The 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher ahead of the event, while the US dollar remains relatively unchanged. The central bank is widely expected to announce its plan to dial back its bond-purchases program at a faster pace and signal at least two rate hikes for next year, which could boost Treasury yields and the greenback.
BUSINESS

