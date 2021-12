The Drought Tracker was updated this morning and it still shows some concerns for parts of the area. Southwestern Missouri is in overall good shape until you work closer to Table Rock Lake. Areas in Barry County close to the lake and Benton County in NW Arkansas still have some abnormally dry conditions that will try to be addressed with rain chances as our next system comes in on Friday. For southeast Kansas, we have abnormally dry conditions present for most areas west of US 69 and along and south of US 400. The conditions do worsen a bit once you hop into northeastern Oklahoma. West of US 69, dry conditions have taken hold over much of the area with moderate drought conditions covering Washington, Nowata and Craig Counties. With our system on Friday and more rain chances early next week, we’ll see if they can put a dent in these dry conditions later on.

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO