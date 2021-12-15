ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Amazon’s plastic waste soars by a third during pandemic, Oceana report finds

By Karen McVeigh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cabwb_0dNBYgy800

Amazon’s plastic packaging waste soared by almost a third, to 270,000 tonnes, during the pandemic last year, according to a report from marine conservation group Oceana.

Oceana estimates up to 10,700 tonnes of this plastic, including air pillows, bubble wrap and plastic-lined paper envelopes, equivalent to a delivery van’s worth every 67 minutes, is likely to end up in the sea.

Amazon, the western world’s largest retailer , rejected Oceana’s figures and said it had overestimated the plastic waste by 300%. It also questioned the model used to estimate the percentage likely to enter the sea. It did not provide alternative figures.

The retailer saw a boom in sales of 38%, to $386bn (£290bn) in 2020, when much of the world was in lockdown and online sales increased.

Oceana’s report challenges the company’s recycling pledges, using interviews with local municipal waste officials, stores linked to by Amazon’s Second Chance recycling website and surveys of Amazon Prime customers. It concluded that the company’s recycling efforts “will not significantly reduce its enormous (and growing) plastic footprint”.

Matt Littlejohn, Oceana’s senior vice-president, said: “We are using the best data available to us. If Amazon was transparent, we would gladly use their data. Yes, they are using more non-plastic packaging, but they are also selling a ton more product.

“We understand people need Amazon. And so we’re hoping Amazon can fix this problem and become a leader in reducing plastic, which is really important for the oceans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fb22_0dNBYgy800
A staff member packs items in an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, UK, 2019. The retailer saw a boom in global sales of 38% in 2020. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Plastic film used by Amazon in its packaging has little or no value to the recycling market and is not generally accepted by municipal recycling schemes in the US, UK and Canada, the report said.

Oceana found that nearly 75% of Amazon Prime customers surveyed in 25 cities in the UK and US sent the plastic, knowingly or not, to landfill. Almost 40% put it in recycling bins, where the presence of plastic film would result in it going to the dump, and 35% disposed of the plastic in the bin. A little under 20% of 1,400 customers said they reused the plastic, while 5% said they placed the packaging in drop-off bins in stores on Amazon’s customer-driven recycling programme on the company’s Second Chance website.

Further, representatives at more than 40% of the stores that Amazon suggests as alternative recycling drop-offs for plastic film told secret shoppers that Amazon’s plastic film was not accepted.

Only 9% of all plastic waste has ever been recycled . Almost all goes to landfill, is burned, or enters and pollutes the environment, including waterways and oceans.

Rachel Johnson Greer, a former programme manager at Amazon, who worked for the company for eight years, said the company would only take action on plastics if governments or a majority of customers demanded it.

In May, more than a third of Amazon shareholders voted for a resolution calling on it to quantify its single-use plastic and provide recommendations on how to reduce its plastic footprint by the end of the year.

Related: Nurdles: the worst toxic waste you’ve probably never heard of

Oceana has highlighted the action taken by the retailer in India, where it has eliminated single-use plastic packaging by using paper alternatives, after India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, and its central government pledged to ban single-use plastics by 2022. The ban was delayed, but a tribunal ruled that packaging was the responsibility of producers, importers and brand owners.

Amazon also announced it would move away from single-use plastic packaging in Germany .

“If the company can do this in India and Germany, they can move away from single-use plastic packaging on a worldwide basis,” Littlejohn said.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon shares Oceana’s ambition to protect the world’s oceans and respects their work but, for a second year, their calculations are seriously flawed. They have overestimated our plastics usage by more than 300%, and use outdated assumptions about the sources of plastic waste entering our oceans.”

“Amazon is making rapid progress in reducing or removing single-use plastics from packaging materials in the UK and around the world.”

Among its initiatives to reduce plastic waste, Amazon is looking to double fully recyclable cushioned plastic in North America, replace single-use pillows in Australia with fully recyclable paper ones, and expand its packaging-free initiative to 100 cities across India, it said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Alibaba Group Pledges to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030 + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang,...
ENVIRONMENT
Motley Fool

Amazon's Next Business: Taking on Instacart and Uber

Amazon will expand grocery delivery to third-party grocers in the U.S. and Europe next year. The business will be built on top of existing infrastructure, allowing it to scale quickly. The opportunity is bigger than just food delivery for Amazon. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been quietly testing a delivery service from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Single Use Plastic#Oceana#Marine Conservation#Second Chance
progressivegrocer.com

Plastic Waste Reduction Sparks Innovation in Retail

Far too much plastic ends up in our environment. For instance, at least 8 million tons of plastic turn up in oceans every year, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The use of plastics continues to gain importance with all types of retailers as they search for new recycling methods to lessen their environmental impact.
CHICAGO, IL
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
World Bank Blogs

Unmasking the pandemic’s impact on plastics waste management across South Asia

This question has become ubiquitous in life. Undoubtedly, masks save lives. Yet, their disposal has become a common waste management problem across South Asia. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, South Asia was already one of the largest sources of plastics waste globally and was on the path to doubling its total waste generation by 2050. Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan ranked among the 20 countries worldwide that generated the most mismanaged plastics waste. The Indus and Ganges are among the world’s 10 most polluted river systems, receiving 90 percent of the plastics waste from the region.
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Amazon’s use of plastic soared in 2020, environmental group says

Buoyed by the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s retail business in 2020 generated 599 million pounds of plastic packaging waste, a 29 percent increase from the year before, according to the environmental group Oceana. Oceana said the amount that entered the world’s waterways and seas was the equivalent of a delivery...
ENVIRONMENT
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Washington Post

This Amazon program has funneled thousands to anti-vax activists during the pandemic

SEATTLE — Groups trying to discourage Americans from getting the coronavirus vaccine have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the efforts from Amazon. AmazonSmile, a charitable-giving arm that donates a half percent of every purchase from its online store to the nonprofit of a shopper’s choice, gave more than $42,000 to a dozen anti-vaccine nonprofits last year, according a Washington Post analysis of its tax returns.
SEATTLE, WA
oceana.org

Oceana finds plastics in all marine habitats analysed in Valencia and Mallorca in low season

Oceana scientists and divers have found plastics in all the underwater ecosystems they analysed in the low-season in two of the Spanish coastal areas most popular with tourists, Valencia and Mallorca, as stated in the latest report by the organisation. In total these represent a dozen biodiversity-rich sites that combine different types of habitats, including coral zones, sandy bottoms, and kelp forests[1]. In light of the findings, Oceana is calling on the Spanish parliament to take ambitious measures to eliminate single-use plastics through the Waste Law. It also calls for reuse targets in the Royal Decree on Packaging, which is currently being prepared by the Ministry for Ecological Transition.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

As millions fell into poverty during the pandemic, billionaires' wealth soared

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the massive financial gap between rich and poor around the world, a new report has found. Global billionaires last year enjoyed the steepest increase in their share of wealth since the World Inequality Lab began keeping records in 1995, according to the research group's analysis released Tuesday. Their net worth grew by more than $3.6 trillion in 2020 alone, boosting their share of global household wealth to 3.5%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy