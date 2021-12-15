ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Congress members urge for meeting between Biden, Dalai Lama

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 15 (ANI): The Biden administration's presumptive Tibet coordinator should push for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Dalai Lama, fully implement US laws on Tibet, end the practice of calling Tibet part of China and more, over 60 members of the US Congress said in...

US announces new 'special coordinator' for Tibet

The United States named a new "special coordinator for Tibetan Issues" on Monday, who will be tasked with restarting dialogue between the Dalai Lama and China, as well as promoting "respect for the human rights" of Tibetans. By assigning the role to a high-ranking  official -- Under Secretary Uzra Zeya -- the Biden administration was demonstrating its commitment to addressing Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an announcement. While continuing to serve in her current role, Zeya will "promote dialogue between the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama, his representatives, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders," Blinken said. "She will promote respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans, including their freedom of religion or belief," he added.
US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Unlock Afghan Central Bank Reserves

ISLAMABAD - A group of 46 mostly Democratic lawmakers Monday wrote a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, pressing him to "conscientiously but urgently" take steps to help avert a looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. The lawmakers asked Biden to quickly ease ongoing punitive sanctions and unblock the Afghan central...
Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: Senate confirms former Chicago mayor as U.S. envoy to Japan.

The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, officially opening yet another act in a three-decade political career that has run through two White Houses, Capitol Hill, Chicago City Hall and, now, the American embassy in Tokyo. The Senate voted 48-to-21 to confirm Emanuel, with the longtime political operator receiving support ...
Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. Republicans in the divided Senate solidly oppose the legislation, meaning passage depends on every Democrat in the chamber supporting it.  
Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
Members of Congress not running for reelection in 2022

(The Hill) – Dozens of lawmakers have announced they won’t seek reelection in 2022, in what’s expected to be a tough year for Democrats trying to keep their narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress. Several House members are seeking other offices, such as in the Senate...
Political paralysis, Covid surge: problems pile up for Biden

A defiant rejection of his massive social spending bill by a single US senator -- a fellow Democrat -- and a surge in Covid cases are imperiling Joe Biden less than a year into his presidency. Biden is to deliver a speech on Covid on Tuesday and Psaki said he does not plan on "locking the country down" in response to the surge in coronavirus cases.
